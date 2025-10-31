 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Path of Exile ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20629068 Edited 31 October 2025 – 23:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another small update. Just a few little things:

  • Fixed more spelling and grammar errors.

  • Changed REDACTED from REDACTED to REDACTED.

  • Added 1 new cheat code.

Happy Halloween!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3812581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link