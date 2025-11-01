Faster Millipedes
Millispeeds have been nearly doubled. Now that the steering is more stable, this means faster speeds without losing too much control.
New Features
Added camera tilt toggle to the first-person view
Added a toggle to enable motion blur
added a toggle to enable Nvidia DLSS
More Pellets
Added some more pellets to the forest, there were some big bare spots on the map.
Bug Fixes
Fixed the turn-in-place feature so that it engages with a lower threshold. Should be easier to get unstuck now.
Millipede is less likely to flip over and randomly change direction.
Made the first-person view less blurry.
