 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Path of Exile ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 November 2025 Build 20629027 Edited 1 November 2025 – 00:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Faster Millipedes

Millispeeds have been nearly doubled. Now that the steering is more stable, this means faster speeds without losing too much control.

New Features

  • Added camera tilt toggle to the first-person view

  • Added a toggle to enable motion blur

  • added a toggle to enable Nvidia DLSS

More Pellets

Added some more pellets to the forest, there were some big bare spots on the map.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the turn-in-place feature so that it engages with a lower threshold. Should be easier to get unstuck now.

  • Millipede is less likely to flip over and randomly change direction.

  • Made the first-person view less blurry.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3820031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link