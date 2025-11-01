Happy Halloween everyone!

I am super excited to announce a brand new level has come to B.E.T, Level -1: "The Grayscale Halls". Level -1 is "An expansive, winding system of concrete hallways. This hotel is characterized by its disorienting grayscale color and its rotting wallpaper."

Only One Level?

I can hear many of you shouting at your computer screens... ːsteamhappyː. As of last month, most of the team is back to levels. Ethan has been hard at work cooking this up. To give a rough timeline of this year January-March was 2 new levels released and April-September was scaling the team, overhauling the game (v0.12), fixing bugs, and just polishing things we thought were impacting the experience. It's a lot of work but needed so the game doesn't feel sloppy. In that time, we also ported the game for consoles! (Official announcement coming soon)

What's Next?

The team is super proud with the progress made on -1 in one month and it lays the ground work for delivering content at a faster pace to you all. We are now able to get medium to small levels completed in under a month while also potentially completing larger ones (Like 9, 232, 94, 33, etc) every couple months. The team is still scaling and our rate of getting content out will only be improving! In the mean time we will be chipping away at our roadmap!

Thank You

As always, thank you to everyone who plays BET. It's crazy to think it's been 3 whole years since we released. Since the first day of release, my mission has been to treat every copy sold as an investment into the game's future. I started BET because I saw too many great indie games die off and waste their potential. I am so grateful for everyone's continued support and will guarantee it goes right back into making BET an even better experience. <3