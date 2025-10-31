 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Path of Exile ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20628969 Edited 31 October 2025 – 23:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Halloween update is now live!

This past week has been great, I really appreciate all the support you've been giving me! I'm really happy to know how much you're all enjoying the game!

To thank you for that I decided to release a Halloween update, with new cosmetics and a special Frankenstein skin! There is also a temporary Halloween thematic background, so hurry up and go take pictures of your cock in this new theme!

NEW CONTENT

  • Halloween island

  • Pumpkin, cauldron and ghost decorations

  • Witch hat

  • Pumpkin dumbbell

  • Frankenstein skin!!!

  • Temporary Halloween thematic photo

BUGFIXES & CHANGES

  • Save system now creates up to 2 backups to prevent progression loss. The game auto saves every 60 seconds and saves when closing the game through the settings menu. Turning off your PC with the game still opened is not recommended. Although the backups might help if a save file gets corrupted.

  • Improved the Windows related features, such as background transparency and switching monitors. It's still a work in progress, so please let me know if you run into any issues.

Have a great weekend,

Angelo

Changed files in this update

Depot 3673061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link