Halloween update is now live!

This past week has been great, I really appreciate all the support you've been giving me! I'm really happy to know how much you're all enjoying the game!

To thank you for that I decided to release a Halloween update, with new cosmetics and a special Frankenstein skin! There is also a temporary Halloween thematic background, so hurry up and go take pictures of your cock in this new theme!

NEW CONTENT

Halloween island

Pumpkin, cauldron and ghost decorations

Witch hat

Pumpkin dumbbell

Frankenstein skin!!!

Temporary Halloween thematic photo

BUGFIXES & CHANGES

Save system now creates up to 2 backups to prevent progression loss. The game auto saves every 60 seconds and saves when closing the game through the settings menu. Turning off your PC with the game still opened is not recommended. Although the backups might help if a save file gets corrupted.

Improved the Windows related features, such as background transparency and switching monitors. It's still a work in progress, so please let me know if you run into any issues.

Have a great weekend,

Angelo