31 October 2025 Build 20628926 Edited 1 November 2025 – 00:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Massive updates in this playtest build!
  • Added experimental Boss Battles (Antes 4, 8, and 11)
  • Introduced Endless Mode: keep rolling past Ante 11 as the challenge escalates
  • Rebalanced several dice, spells, and relics
  • Removed the Jester from the shop (the people have spoken)
  • Fixed a large number of bugs, thanks to your feedback


Thank you all for testing and sharing your thoughts! Your input genuinely helps shape the future of Dicey Bizniz.
I’m a solo developer doing my best to keep up with every report and suggestion, and your patience and kindness make a huge difference.

Windows 64-bit Depot 4028541
Linux 64-bit Depot 4028542
