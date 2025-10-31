Added experimental Boss Battles (Antes 4, 8, and 11)



Introduced Endless Mode: keep rolling past Ante 11 as the challenge escalates



Rebalanced several dice, spells, and relics



Removed the Jester from the shop (the people have spoken)



Fixed a large number of bugs, thanks to your feedback



Massive updates in thisbuild!Thank you all for testing and sharing your thoughts! Your input genuinely helps shape the future of Dicey Bizniz.I’m a solo developer doing my best to keep up with every report and suggestion, and your patience and kindness make a huge difference.