- Added experimental Boss Battles (Antes 4, 8, and 11)
- Introduced Endless Mode: keep rolling past Ante 11 as the challenge escalates
- Rebalanced several dice, spells, and relics
- Removed the Jester from the shop (the people have spoken)
- Fixed a large number of bugs, thanks to your feedback
Thank you all for testing and sharing your thoughts! Your input genuinely helps shape the future of Dicey Bizniz.
I’m a solo developer doing my best to keep up with every report and suggestion, and your patience and kindness make a huge difference.
