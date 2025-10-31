- Improved Save Menu to default to newest save
- Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck in the clocktower
- Fixed a bug where The Voidling was visible if you died after the cutscene in the Rocky Woods
- Added a 2nd checkpoint in the Rocky Woods
- Fixed some grammar issues in the tutorial
Update 1.0.5c
