Locked items will not be sold even if manually clicked. You were right—this helps prevent accidental sales.

After starting the slot machine, pulling the lever again will immediately stop the animation and show the result. This speeds things up a bit, especially since you have so many dice.

The teleportation butterfly in the upper right of the sphere is now more noticeable. I don’t want you to miss this important button.

Quests received at the beginning will no longer require submitting minerals or fish, which are resources only available later in the game. But later quests will become harder

When the warehouse is full, characters' rest time has been reduced, allowing them to return to work more quickly.