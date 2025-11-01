SCP-3114 Changes

Maximum HP increased to 2300 (from 2000).



Maximum stamina increased to 11s (from 8s).



Killing a player now grants 175 Hume Shield (from 125).



SCP-3114 can no longer grab SCP items, experimental weaponry, or O5 and facility manager keycards.



Fixed keycards held by SCP-3114 not being recognized by keycard readers.



Fixed various possible non-vanilla exploits that could be used maliciously.



SCP-330 Candy Changes

Re-added view model visuals to orange and gray candy effects.



Extended the reach of the Marshmallow Man attack by 30%.



Updated orange candy visuals; the area around a glowing player is now darker.



Orange candy now blinds players approximately 10% farther.



Orange candy’s duration has been reduced to 20s (from 30s).



Gray candy now deals a minimum of 80 damage on every stomp, increased by how much fall damage the user would have taken.



Gray candy chance slightly decreased.



Red candy now deals 60 damage per second (from 30).



Flamethrower effect range increased to 5 meters (from 3.5m).



Red candy duration increased to 10 seconds (from 7s).



Evil candy is now 5x more common (from 0.1%).



Evil candy grants 100 AHP per kill.



Fixes and Technical Changes

e̷̳̔͜r̵̬̩̒̀r̵̛̻͊ȯ̸̢r̷͚̎:̸̼̀ ̴̲̺̏t̵̟̖̓̅ẖ̵̻̈́e̷̳̋m̶̧̛̳o̷̦͔̓͠o̷̠͍͒͘ñ̴̟̿



Emergency Door release buttons will now emit a subtle green light when able to be activated.



Updated SCP-1509 sound effects.



SCP-1509’s Hume Shield generation now interacts with AHP in the same manner as SCP-127.



Fixed SCP-1509 being able to hit players through specific colliders.



Fixed elevators rarely glitching players or items outside of them.



Fixed “NightVision” status effect not working.



Fixed “SoundtrackMute” status effect not working. Note: Though re-added to the Remote Admin, we still do not guarantee correct functionality with all roles.



Fixed `WaveSpawner.GetAvailablePlayers` failing in rare scenarios due to a sorting-related exception. This solves a potential disconnect caused by wave spawning.



Fixed zone ambience still playing after warhead detonation.



Fixed Micro-HID pickup not unlocking under certain circumstances.



Fixed SCP-096 and SCP-079 item spawn points lacking certain item exploit preventions.



Fixed throwable items rarely duplicating upon escape.



Fixed `WaveManager` referencing the wrong wave instance inside the trigger logic.



Fixed ragdolls having a default serial value of 0 instead of null.



Hello everyone. We hope you are enjoying the update.We have just released a patch that will make some changes and fix a few issues that community members have reported in recent days.Thank you all.- Northwood Studios