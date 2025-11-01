We have just released a patch that will make some changes and fix a few issues that community members have reported in recent days.
SCP-3114 Changes
- Maximum HP increased to 2300 (from 2000).
- Maximum stamina increased to 11s (from 8s).
- Killing a player now grants 175 Hume Shield (from 125).
- SCP-3114 can no longer grab SCP items, experimental weaponry, or O5 and facility manager keycards.
- Fixed keycards held by SCP-3114 not being recognized by keycard readers.
- Fixed various possible non-vanilla exploits that could be used maliciously.
SCP-330 Candy Changes
- Re-added view model visuals to orange and gray candy effects.
- Extended the reach of the Marshmallow Man attack by 30%.
- Updated orange candy visuals; the area around a glowing player is now darker.
- Orange candy now blinds players approximately 10% farther.
- Orange candy’s duration has been reduced to 20s (from 30s).
- Gray candy now deals a minimum of 80 damage on every stomp, increased by how much fall damage the user would have taken.
- Gray candy chance slightly decreased.
- Red candy now deals 60 damage per second (from 30).
- Flamethrower effect range increased to 5 meters (from 3.5m).
- Red candy duration increased to 10 seconds (from 7s).
- Evil candy is now 5x more common (from 0.1%).
- Evil candy grants 100 AHP per kill.
Fixes and Technical Changes
- e̷̳̔͜r̵̬̩̒̀r̵̛̻͊ȯ̸̢r̷͚̎:̸̼̀ ̴̲̺̏t̵̟̖̓̅ẖ̵̻̈́e̷̳̋m̶̧̛̳o̷̦͔̓͠o̷̠͍͒͘ñ̴̟̿
- Emergency Door release buttons will now emit a subtle green light when able to be activated.
- Updated SCP-1509 sound effects.
- SCP-1509’s Hume Shield generation now interacts with AHP in the same manner as SCP-127.
- Fixed SCP-1509 being able to hit players through specific colliders.
- Fixed elevators rarely glitching players or items outside of them.
- Fixed “NightVision” status effect not working.
- Fixed “SoundtrackMute” status effect not working. Note: Though re-added to the Remote Admin, we still do not guarantee correct functionality with all roles.
- Fixed `WaveSpawner.GetAvailablePlayers` failing in rare scenarios due to a sorting-related exception. This solves a potential disconnect caused by wave spawning.
- Fixed zone ambience still playing after warhead detonation.
- Fixed Micro-HID pickup not unlocking under certain circumstances.
- Fixed SCP-096 and SCP-079 item spawn points lacking certain item exploit preventions.
- Fixed throwable items rarely duplicating upon escape.
- Fixed `WaveManager` referencing the wrong wave instance inside the trigger logic.
- Fixed ragdolls having a default serial value of 0 instead of null.
Thank you all. See you in the dark.
- Northwood Studios
