1 November 2025 Build 20628845 Edited 1 November 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone. We hope you are enjoying the update.

We have just released a patch that will make some changes and fix a few issues that community members have reported in recent days.

SCP-3114 Changes

  • Maximum HP increased to 2300 (from 2000).
  • Maximum stamina increased to 11s (from 8s).
  • Killing a player now grants 175 Hume Shield (from 125).
  • SCP-3114 can no longer grab SCP items, experimental weaponry, or O5 and facility manager keycards.
  • Fixed keycards held by SCP-3114 not being recognized by keycard readers.
  • Fixed various possible non-vanilla exploits that could be used maliciously.


SCP-330 Candy Changes

  • Re-added view model visuals to orange and gray candy effects.
  • Extended the reach of the Marshmallow Man attack by 30%.
  • Updated orange candy visuals; the area around a glowing player is now darker.
  • Orange candy now blinds players approximately 10% farther.
  • Orange candy’s duration has been reduced to 20s (from 30s).
  • Gray candy now deals a minimum of 80 damage on every stomp, increased by how much fall damage the user would have taken.
  • Gray candy chance slightly decreased.
  • Red candy now deals 60 damage per second (from 30).
  • Flamethrower effect range increased to 5 meters (from 3.5m).
  • Red candy duration increased to 10 seconds (from 7s).
  • Evil candy is now 5x more common (from 0.1%).
  • Evil candy grants 100 AHP per kill.


Fixes and Technical Changes

  • e̷̳̔͜r̵̬̩̒̀r̵̛̻͊ȯ̸̢r̷͚̎:̸̼̀ ̴̲̺̏t̵̟̖̓̅ẖ̵̻̈́e̷̳̋m̶̧̛̳o̷̦͔̓͠o̷̠͍͒͘ñ̴̟̿
  • Emergency Door release buttons will now emit a subtle green light when able to be activated.
  • Updated SCP-1509 sound effects.
  • SCP-1509’s Hume Shield generation now interacts with AHP in the same manner as SCP-127.
  • Fixed SCP-1509 being able to hit players through specific colliders.
  • Fixed elevators rarely glitching players or items outside of them.
  • Fixed “NightVision” status effect not working.
  • Fixed “SoundtrackMute” status effect not working. Note: Though re-added to the Remote Admin, we still do not guarantee correct functionality with all roles.
  • Fixed `WaveSpawner.GetAvailablePlayers` failing in rare scenarios due to a sorting-related exception. This solves a potential disconnect caused by wave spawning.
  • Fixed zone ambience still playing after warhead detonation.
  • Fixed Micro-HID pickup not unlocking under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed SCP-096 and SCP-079 item spawn points lacking certain item exploit preventions.
  • Fixed throwable items rarely duplicating upon escape.
  • Fixed `WaveManager` referencing the wrong wave instance inside the trigger logic.
  • Fixed ragdolls having a default serial value of 0 instead of null.


Thank you all. See you in the dark.

- Northwood Studios

Changed files in this update

