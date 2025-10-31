Hi!

Another late night update for me.

Here are the changes.





· Fixed disappearing treasure in level 3.

· Fixed 1 piece of treasure in level 5 that was in a place where player could not reach it.

· Fixed level 8 boss fight not starting if restarting the game from a checkpoint.

· Fixed level 8 garage doors being wrongly closed when loading checkpoint before boss.

· Fixed small invisible wall/door in level 9 secret.

· Fixed a bit of terrain that overlapped a toilet space in level 10.

· Fixed level 11 double key door, where one key would be enough.

· Fixed treasure stuck inside a box at the end of level 11.

· Fixed level 12 consoles that had no collision.

· Fixed infinite death loop if dying before touching the 1st spawn of the 2nd part of level 12.

· Fixed scroll wheel bug created when fixing Tesla weapon image display.

· Fixed bug where player would not automatically stand up when coming out of vents if crouch is in press mode.

· Fixed softlock where if the rat is thrown at an enemy that dies before rat gets there, the player would no longer be able to shoot or use items.





Let me know if some if this is still causing issues.



Cheers!

Rowye