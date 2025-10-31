PATCH NOTES v1.1A

10/31/2025

GENERAL:

-ALL Power Ups now drop in the campaign mode (Hurray!)

-Multiplayer Health Bonus:

2 Player = 70 -> 90%

3 Player = 150 -> 170%

4 Player = 240 -> 260%

-Multiplayer Damage Bonus:

2 Player = 4 -> 8%

3 Player = 6 -> 10%

4 Player = 8 -> 12%

Note: Wanted it to be a little harder as you add more people in, currently it makes the game a lot more easier feeling. More HP and more damage should make it a bit more challenging when grouping now.

-Reduce dust storm on the Red Planet level, was a bit painful on the eyes.

BOUNTIES:

Bounty Increases Per Level

Health: 7.5 -> 6.5%

Damage: 7.5 -> 8.5%

Note: Slightly changing the scaling of bounties. Stuff dies a bit faster but you'll die a bit faster too!

BOUNTY LEVELS:

All bounty levels have been rebalanced and reduced the number of waves total, most residing in the 30 - 35 waves per level range which is roughly 10 waves down per level. This should mean levels are roughly the same time to beat and consistent in what's thrown at you more so.

A lot of ELITE units in bounty's have had their spawn time changed so some may come faster and some will spawn more sparsely hoping to balance the levels better.

Additional mixing and matching of units has been applied. Each level sports some new units in it with some tweaks to overall feel more balanced across the board. Below is some stand outs that got more attention.

Nebula:

Rebalanced mobs to have a better mix of units to have less mass projectiles on screen and lowered total amount of waves that spawn.

Black Dunes

Removed several larger spawns in pool, added in more lower HP smaller mobs to compensate

Belly of the Beast

Added more Belly of the Beast type spawns to this map to make it feel more familiar and less randomized.

Drowned City

Changed ELITE spawns to be more consistent and added some more Drowned City type spawns to flush out the pool.

Red Planet:

Added more seeking type units to this level, reduced the spawn rate time on the first and 2nd quarters to increase the early difficulty.

BOUNTY BOSSES:

Hover Tank: HP 5,000,000 -> 6,500,000

Turtle Tank: HP 5,000,000 -> 6,500,000

Drop Mantis: HP 4,500,00 -> 6,500,000

Giant Centipede: HP 4,000,000 -> 5,000,000

Sea Anemone: HP 5,000,000 -> 6,500,000

Giant Ship: HP 4,100,000 -> 5,200,000

Brain Boss: HP 4,000,000 -> 6,000,000

Note: These bosses were dying far too quickly in bounties and want to give them some staying power instead. They're large, immobile, and take a lot of damage due to their large hit boxes so they die much faster.

WEAPONS:

Flamethrower

-Damage: 3000 -> 1000

-Tick Per Second: 0.3s -> 0.4s

Note: With all the increased utility this weapon has it doesn't need to do so much damage upfront. Knocking it down a bunch because it's still good.

Seeking Crystals

-Damage: 14000 - 12000

Gatling Gun

-Damage: 5000 - 4500

Carbine

-Fire Rate: 0.075s

-Cooldown: 0.75s

-Projectiles: 6

Note: This will fire rapidly now, with a short cooldown between bursts. Hoping this finds its footing better now.

Razor Mines:

-Initial Damage: 10000 -> 12500

-Damage On Shot: 10000 -> 12500

-Projectiles: 4 -> 6

-Cooldown: 6s -> 7s

-Energy: 4000 -> 6000

Note: These are new and needed some TLC

Force Field

-Energy Cost: 25000 -> 20000

-Duration: 1.75 -> 2.25s

Suicide Drone

-Damage: 20000 -> 45000

NEW Plasma Stars: Drone Weapon

Shoot Ninja Stars at enemies with a random offset every second for 5 seconds.

Sports 4 Drones!

-Damage: 4000

-Energy: 8000

-Cooldown: 17s

Note: These are pretty strong overall but they have an increase 4000 energy and 3 second CD to match the extra drones and good damage you get. Enjoy the new Drones!

MODS:

Drone Supply Drop

-NEW: Speed: -2

Note: This is just such a good perk it needed to have a downside to it.

Drone Side Arms

-Projectiles: 2 - 4

Note: Should make these feel more impactful

Overclock Engine

-Speed: 3 -> 2

NEW: Cooldown Reduction: 8%

NEW: Shield Start Time: 25%

Note: Don't if many people even use this mod, so spicing it up a bit.

Shield Sapping Ammo

-NEW: Damage: 10%

Tech Ventilation

-REMOVED: -30% Shield Start Time

Note: Doesn't need a negative, it can just be good.

Heavy Armor

-Shield Bonus: 500 -> 750

-NEW: Collision Defense Bonus: +55%

-NEW: Shield Start Time: 55%

Hardened Shield

-Shield Bonus: 1000 -> 1500

-NEW: Collision Defense Bonus: +40%

-NEW: Cooldown Reduction: 5%

Kinetic Armor

-NEW: Shield Start Time: 35%

-NEW: Collision Damage: +100%

-NEW: Cooldown Reduction: 8%

Reflective Armor

-NEW: HP +5500

-NEW: Collision Defense Bonus: +15%

-NEW: Speed Bonus: +1

Spiked Armor

-NEW: Shield: +450

-NEW: Damage: 10%

Lunarite Armor

-Health: 4000 -> 4500

-Shield Regen: 300 -> 800s

-Shield Start Time: 20% -> 40%

-NEW: Cooldown Reduction: 5%

Note: These changes are aimed at making the Bomber a bit more desirable it runs two Armor Mods.

Energy Sapping Ammo

-REMOVED: -15% Shield Start Time

FRAMES:

Bomber

-Shield: 5000 -> 6000

-Energy Regen: 400s -> 500s

Note: Buffing up Bomber due to its low speed and longer cooldowns it needs a bit more staying power.

Scout:

-Shield: 5000 -> 4500

-Health: 15000 -> 15500

Note: Swapping these around mixing up the frames a bit here so they're more unique in the stats.

Attack:

-Shield: 5000 -> 5500

-Energy: 50000 -> 65000

Note: The attack frame has the lowest regen so it needs to be more of a jack of all trades in other aspects. Additionally I think this will help newer players get ahold of the game by the intro ship being a bit stronger.

POWER UPS BUFFS:

Cooldown Reduction Buff: 30 -> 25%

Health Regen Buff: 200s / 12s -> 300s / 20s

Energy Regen Buff: 200s / 12s -> 300s / 20s

POWER UPS:

- Power ups are now enabled in the campaign

- Teammate Bullet Transparency now apply to power up vfxs

BUG FIXES:

- Fix desync with the Supply Drop mod