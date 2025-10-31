 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum Path of Exile ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20628814 Edited 1 November 2025 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed a bug where the first-person camera would automatically switch back to third-person during certain actions. The camera will no longer switch to third-person during the following actions: taking damage, using a first aid kit and adrenaline, fast kills, picking up items, swinging weapon, reloading, throwing grenades.
When aiming and shooting, the camera will automatically switch to third-person, as this is how the gameplay was originally intended.

- Fixed a bug that caused some subtitles to be too small.

I will keep an eye on further feedback and continue to fix any bugs or gameplay issues that are found. Thank you for your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3138481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link