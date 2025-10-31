- Fixed a bug where the first-person camera would automatically switch back to third-person during certain actions. The camera will no longer switch to third-person during the following actions: taking damage, using a first aid kit and adrenaline, fast kills, picking up items, swinging weapon, reloading, throwing grenades.

When aiming and shooting, the camera will automatically switch to third-person, as this is how the gameplay was originally intended.

- Fixed a bug that caused some subtitles to be too small.



I will keep an eye on further feedback and continue to fix any bugs or gameplay issues that are found. Thank you for your feedback!