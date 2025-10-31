Hi everyone,
You may have seen a bunch of updates the last few days, this is because when someone reports a bug , I tend to patch in a solution that can be tested right away.
I did today upload a build that was less performant, so that also got patched out earlier tonight with a build that should be a little bit more performant, especially if you go to high shadows instead of ultra.
bugfix for the dreadnot mission that refocuses if you lose the item
attempted some performance improvements for steamdeck
added a 85% downsample option to AA, this basically allows steamdeck users to have a lower gameplay resolution but keep the UI readable at native resolution.
added a few fishing boats and fish
upgraded the nodbomb cutscene
improved cloud performance, better spread
added window mode settings
reduced the ridiculous aim assist values for easy mode
reduced the shadow quality in high to accommodate steamdeck better
Changed depots in remaster branch