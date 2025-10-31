 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20628801
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

You may have seen a bunch of updates the last few days, this is because when someone reports a bug , I tend to patch in a solution that can be tested right away.


I did today upload a build that was less performant, so that also got patched out earlier tonight with a build that should be a little bit more performant, especially if you go to high shadows instead of ultra.

  • bugfix for the dreadnot mission that refocuses if you lose the item

  • attempted some performance improvements for steamdeck

  • added a 85% downsample option to AA, this basically allows steamdeck users to have a lower gameplay resolution but keep the UI readable at native resolution.

  • added a few fishing boats and fish

  • upgraded the nodbomb cutscene

  • improved cloud performance, better spread

  • added window mode settings

  • reduced the ridiculous aim assist values for easy mode

  • reduced the shadow quality in high to accommodate steamdeck better

Changed depots in remaster branch

Windows The Falconeer Content Depot 1135261
