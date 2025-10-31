added costumes!! they are hidden around the dungeon
game now will expand to fit the width/height of your device a little better. this helps it fill out the entire screen on the steam deck, for instance!
if you beat the game, you can get access to the advanced ???, lets you teleport to any room previously traversed
other minor bug fixes, and probably other minor bugs introduced
Halloween Costume Update!!
