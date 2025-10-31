 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20628726 Edited 1 November 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • added costumes!! they are hidden around the dungeon

  • game now will expand to fit the width/height of your device a little better. this helps it fill out the entire screen on the steam deck, for instance!

  • if you beat the game, you can get access to the advanced ???, lets you teleport to any room previously traversed

  • other minor bug fixes, and probably other minor bugs introduced

