New weapon: Flail
Heavy and hard to master (accuracy/parry penalty for the wielder) and nastier to defend against (harder to parry/block).
Crowd may throw you a weapon
If your weapon breaks, the crowd can toss a crude replacement — if they like you. Build that popularity!
Balance & bug fixes
Crossbows now deal impaling damage as intended
More opponents carry blunt weapons
Dwarf head overlays display correctly in Opponent Selection
Armor stops protecting when broken
Sneak peek
Next boss will drop a unique bow. 🏹
Changed files in this update