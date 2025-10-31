 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20628710 Edited 1 November 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New weapon: Flail
Heavy and hard to master (accuracy/parry penalty for the wielder) and nastier to defend against (harder to parry/block).

Crowd may throw you a weapon
If your weapon breaks, the crowd can toss a crude replacement — if they like you. Build that popularity!

Balance & bug fixes

  • Crossbows now deal impaling damage as intended

  • More opponents carry blunt weapons

  • Dwarf head overlays display correctly in Opponent Selection

  • Armor stops protecting when broken

Tell us what you think
Please post suggestions and bug reports in Discussions, and if you’re enjoying the game, leave a review — it helps a lot!

Sneak peek
Next boss will drop a unique bow. 🏹

