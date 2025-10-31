New weapon: Flail

Heavy and hard to master (accuracy/parry penalty for the wielder) and nastier to defend against (harder to parry/block).

Crowd may throw you a weapon

If your weapon breaks, the crowd can toss a crude replacement — if they like you. Build that popularity!

Balance & bug fixes

Crossbows now deal impaling damage as intended

More opponents carry blunt weapons

Dwarf head overlays display correctly in Opponent Selection

Armor stops protecting when broken

Tell us what you think

Please post suggestions and bug reports in Discussions, and if you’re enjoying the game, leave a review — it helps a lot!

Sneak peek

Next boss will drop a unique bow. 🏹