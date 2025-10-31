 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20628672 Edited 31 October 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Achievements & Localization

Hello everyone,

This is a small update focused on fixing achievements and improving game translations.
Here’s what’s new for you:

🏆 Achievements

  • The achievements “Spreading the Gospel”, “Use Bonus Time 10x”, and “Use 3x Stars Bonus 10x” now work correctly.

  • Players who already met the requirements can unlock them normally after playing again.

  • Unlock conditions were adjusted to register progress accurately.

  • No progress was lost — the system now recognizes your actions more reliably.

🌍 Localization

  • All achievement texts were reviewed and corrected in Portuguese, English, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese.

  • Titles and descriptions now display correctly without confusion between achievements.

  • Minor translation improvements to make the text sound more natural in each language.

💬 Support

If you had already met the requirements before this fix and still haven’t received the achievements, contact

astrogscompany@gmail.com

for personalized assistance.

Thank you for playing and supporting Bible Trivia!
Your feedback is essential in helping us improve every detail of the game.

