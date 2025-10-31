Achievements & Localization

Hello everyone,

This is a small update focused on fixing achievements and improving game translations.

Here’s what’s new for you:

🏆 Achievements

The achievements “Spreading the Gospel” , “Use Bonus Time 10x” , and “Use 3x Stars Bonus 10x” now work correctly.

Players who already met the requirements can unlock them normally after playing again.

Unlock conditions were adjusted to register progress accurately.

No progress was lost — the system now recognizes your actions more reliably.

🌍 Localization

All achievement texts were reviewed and corrected in Portuguese, English, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese .

Titles and descriptions now display correctly without confusion between achievements.

Minor translation improvements to make the text sound more natural in each language.

💬 Support

If you had already met the requirements before this fix and still haven’t received the achievements, contact

astrogscompany@gmail.com

for personalized assistance.

Thank you for playing and supporting Bible Trivia!

Your feedback is essential in helping us improve every detail of the game.