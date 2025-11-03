Hey Folks!

Update v0.14.5.17 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix update to our "Inventory Overhaul" update, which adds a load of new sprites, quality of life improvements, and some fixes.



Saves from v0.14.0.0 and later should work. Note that if you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.



Note: 📢 indicates changes inspired by community feedback!

General Changes

New item sprite art for food and drinks.

New item sprite art for medical injectors, EVA supplies, batteries, and O2 candles.

📢Main Menu and Quit buttons now have a confirm dialog.

📢Options Screen now has a Reset All Settings button, to restore all default game settings.

📢NAV station ship labels no longer overlap.

NAV and other UIs no longer close after using super fast-forward and then unpausing.

MegaTooltip no longer blocks clicks in the world where it is invisible.

MegaTooltip item list now scrolls instead of overflowing down screen.

Dropping an item on an incompatible slot no longer traps it behind the inventory UI.

Training manuals now report/display correct skills.

Over the past few weeks, the team's priority has shifted more towards 0.15 development. But that doesn't mean we're done with 0.14!

Today's update includes a large batch of new item sprites, continuing our effort to get clearer artwork for smaller items in the game. This batch includes most of the foods and drinks available in-game, plus several of the other consumables and personal batteries.

We also added some player-requested features to the main UI. The game will now prompt you for confirmation when exiting to the main menu and exiting the game. And for cases where the game has stored settings that are hard to find or edit again later, we added a nuclear option to wipe all user settings data for Ostranauts on the machine.

In the NAV station, you'll now notice that ship labels will adjust to avoid overlapping, hopefully improving legibility in crowded spaces. The UI will also remain open if you've used super fast-forward and then unpause.

The Megatooltip has also received a few updates. First, we fixed the issue where it would block mouse clicks in areas where it was invisible. And we changed the way it lists multiple items in the same spot, so it uses a scrollbar instead of an endless list crossing the screen.

Finally, we fixed training manuals showing the wrong skill, plus a case where the item on the cursor got trapped behind the UI, getting stuck.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC

PS: Also, Ostranauts is on sale this week. So if you (or a friend!) has been eyeing-up the game, now is a good time to pick it up. And if you know anyone who might dig what we're making, please spread the word!