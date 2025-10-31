- Added three new story levels (still WIP)

- Improved and rebalanced in-game voice line volume; some placeholder lines have been re-recorded

- Enhanced detail on the "Rail" level and related levels

- "Rail" level: implemented a full day-night cycle and added nighttime outdoor lighting

- "Rail" level: certain buildings now close at night; added on-screen text warnings when attempting to use doors after hours

- Interactive beds now correctly fast-forward in-game time by 6 hours

- The inventory now displays the number of days and weeks passed

- Re-mixed ambient music tracks and improved the overall sound quality of radio tracks

- Restored campfire sounds in places where they were missing due to a bug

- Minor performance optimizations

- Multiple bug fixes and launcher presets tweaks