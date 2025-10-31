- Added three new story levels (still WIP)
- Improved and rebalanced in-game voice line volume; some placeholder lines have been re-recorded
- Enhanced detail on the "Rail" level and related levels
- "Rail" level: implemented a full day-night cycle and added nighttime outdoor lighting
- "Rail" level: certain buildings now close at night; added on-screen text warnings when attempting to use doors after hours
- Interactive beds now correctly fast-forward in-game time by 6 hours
- The inventory now displays the number of days and weeks passed
- Re-mixed ambient music tracks and improved the overall sound quality of radio tracks
- Restored campfire sounds in places where they were missing due to a bug
- Minor performance optimizations
- Multiple bug fixes and launcher presets tweaks
Update 0.4.0
