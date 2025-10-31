Halloween is upon us, and with it comes another update, and another update post.

This update was meant to include internight events and other new mechanics, but unfortunately, I had to scale back. Let's focus on what did make it and what's coming next.

What's New ?

Tentacle Monster

Grimmi's grimoire studies have unleashed a new cosmic beast onto the world! The Tentacle Monster is a new boss that can only be encountered on Night 7, upping up the ante before you are able to finish your runs.

Halloween Skins

The following Skins have been added for players to unlock:

Necromancer Skin (Grimmi)

Cheri Skin (Beri)

Battle Form Skin (Clauvio)

Candy Gore Skin (Ecto)

As a special Halloween treat, when selecting the Necromancer Skin for Grimmi, Skeletons will aid you against other enemies. Give it a try!

Daily Color

A new daily game website was added to the Cooler Computer: uwo.dailycolor.com. The goal of the game is to guess color values based on a given name, with a daily Ectoplasm reward attached.

Hub Scene

The hub has been improved with new graphics and Grimmi's friends lounging around for some fun dialogue.

Enemy and Relic Tuning

Enemies have been balanced to improve difficulty curve, and several relics have been made cheaper to allow for more flexibility during runs with lower mushroom protoplasm loot.

What's Next ?

I'm replanning my development of Midnight at Grimmi's for the long run. This used to be a team effort, but now it's just me. This will not stop me, although it will make development times longer. Consider supporting my Patreon for faster development times. I will begin streaming my game development over at Twitch 3-4 times a week under the user Cryomancerlex. Stay on the lookout for that!

Some upcoming features and updates (in no particular order) are: