31 October 2025 Build 20628436 Edited 31 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Christmas Anime Girl added for limited time!
Halloween Anime Girl going away soon!
Fixed a bug with the quantity wrong on items that are just dropped, for example if you have 8 of the same item and #9 drops the stack info used to show 8 instead of 9. It should now reflect the current drops on start, but not any dropped after start. This is another bug due to how items work I'm trying to figure out.

