Major 4 November 2025 Build 20628404 Edited 4 November 2025 – 15:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚠️ This update requires a new character and world. Your older saves are still accessible on the 0.3.3.22 Legacy Branch, available through Steam’s Beta branches. For detailed instructions, check out this post.

NEW CONTENT + REWORKED SYSTEMS

New Save System & World Generation

  • New save system + save validation flow

    • The entire backend of the save system has been rewritten for stability and greater flexibility when generating maps

    • The game now validates that a save file is compatible before overwriting it

    • Players can now abandon islands, this unclaims the island but leaves it permanently in the world

    • Old saves are no longer compatible with this version

  • New dedicated server options to align with new world generation system

    • The new parameters for the update are as follow - they only affect the create game, not the load (load is same as before):

      • islandcount: 0, 1, 2 or normal, big, huge (case-insensitive)

      • corruptioncount: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 or none, little, normal, lots, shrooms (case-insensitive)

      • creative: 0, 1 or false, true

      • Ex: "-batchmode -nographics -server create#MAPNAME# islandcount#normal# corruptioncount#normal# creative#false# log#ERROR#"

  • World layout has been reworked

    • Flipped the wind direction

    • Rearranged un-sailable zones and shaders

    • Adjusted the Jetstreams to better match the transition biomes

  • Added hidden clusters (Lost Shipwrecks)

    • Their location can be revealed by using the Lost Atlas at the Table-Map

  • Added world settings

    • You can now choose the amount of regular and corrupted islands in the world creation settings

Progression

  • New Tech Trees

    • Knowledge Tree: Knowledge Stones now grant 1 knowledge point that can be used on the Tech Tree to learn basic machinery and home-steading technology

    • Sailing Tree: Lost Anchors now grant 1 sailing point that can be used on the Sailing Tree to learn sailing & navigation equipment

    • Research Tree: Research Lab experiments now grant Breakthroughs that can be used on the Research Tech Tree to learn cure-related technologies

    • All 3 trees have certain thresholds that require Insight (earned at the Life Tree’s underground basin) to continue learning further technologies

  • New quest system

Ecosystem Restoration

  • Life Saplings

    • Only Life Sapling islands (Wastelands) start out unhealthy

    • Islands only track the quantity of three core requirements: funga, flora, and fauna.

      • Funga: Amount of mushrooms found on inoculation logs and tree stumps

      • Flora: Amount of trees, plants, and crops on an island

      • Fauna: Amount of critters

    • Remove the hindrances

      • Sick flora, abandoned structures, as well as corruption waste & cores, inflammable webs, and leechers

    • Inoculation Log

      • New farming construction to grow reishi

    • Seed Mound

      • New farming construction for planting flora (crops, plants, and trees)

    • Mulch

      • New crafting recipe required for seed mounds and farming plots

    • Meditation Circle + Life Wind Mini Game

      • Interact with the Meditation Circle to control the Life Wind

      • Collide with Seed Mounds to grow flora

      • Complete the ecosystem restoration by colliding with the Life Sapling

      • Gather new resource: Life Fruit (no current use, placeholder for future purpose)

    • Wind Lanes

      • Unlocked by healing a Life Sapling

      • Allows the player to sail quickly between island clusters

  • Life Trees

    • Can only be healed once all three Life Saplings in their sector are restored

    • Interact with the Meditation Circle to channel the Life Wind from the healed Life Saplings to the Life Tree to restore it

    • Descend into its underground chamber to discover the Insight Basin

    • Interact with the Orb to earn Insight and continue advancing your tech tree progression


Combat & Corruption

  • New resource: Corruption Anomalies (used for research)

  • New Sportox and Flogade corruption strains, nodes, environmental assets

  • New Sportox and Flogade enemy tiers (Guardians, Cowards, Shriekers)

    • Sportox enemies special effect: Spore Clouds

      • Any player caught within it suffers the Asphyxiated condition, taking steady damage as toxic spores choke the air around them.

    • Flogade enemies special effect: Scorching Ground

      • Players who step into it suffer the Scorched condition, taking an initial burst of damage followed by ongoing burn damage over time.

  • Reworked combat gameplay

    • Nodes no longer attack players

    • Weak points are no longer chained to the node, instead they are scattered around the island as corruption cores

    • Players must explore the island to destroy all the cores before the node itself becomes vulnerable to attack

  • New crafting recipes

    • Windstone tools: increased attack speed, deals more damage than their regular stone counterparts, and has a larger combo zone

    • Serrated Bone tools: strongest of all the tool tiers, increased combo finale damage multiplier

      • Made with a new rare resource: Serrated Bone

  • Balancing

    • Increased player base health from 40 to 50

    • Updated attack speed for all tool tiers

    • Updated damage for all tool tiers

    • Updated combo length for all tool tiers

    • Updated damage multipliers:

      • Sharpen effect

      • Mykter fungicide & cure coatings

      • Sportox fungicide & cure coatings

      • Flogade fungicide & cure coatings

    • Updated damage for arrows of all tiers

    • Updated damage and HP for enemies of all tiers

    • Updated HP for nodes and weakpoints of all tiers

    • Reduced the number of nodes destroyed required to unlock a new combat ability


Research

  • New Research Tech Tree 

    • Earn Breakthroughs at the Research Lab to unlock cure-related technologies on the Research Tech Tree

  • New biome & strain-specific Brewing Labs

    • Learn Brewing Labs and upgrades for each strain from the Research Tech Tree to craft fungicides and cures

  • New biome & strain specific Mycosis Terrariums

    • Farm strain-specific samples


LEVEL DESIGN & WORLD ART

  • Many reworks of existing islands, puzzles, points of interest, and the leviathan

  • 34 Life Sapling Wastelands

    • 10 in Emerald Isles

    • 12 in Fallen Heights

    • 12 in Red Cliffs

  • 12 Life Tree islands

    • 4 per biome

  • 17 new regular islands

  • 36 new Point of Interest platforms

  • 12 Lost Shipwrecks

    • 4 per biome

  • New broken resonator frescoes on puzzle Wonder Islands

  • New flora in Fallen Heights

  • New 3D models + updated textures for many assets in the Island Creator & world

VISUAL EFFECTS

  • New

    • Wind Lanes

    • Seed mounds

    • Life Sapling + Life Trees

    • Life Winds

    • Life Tree Insight Basin, pond water, water curtains, orb

    • Life Fruit

    • Sportox + Flogade enemy death

    • Sportox Spore Cloud + Flogade Scorching Ground

    • Corruption Core fumes

    • Corruption Anomaly

    • Stone debris, corruption waste, inflammable web, sick trees, leecher

  • Removed blue water ripple when in caves

  • Simplified the Corruption-post processing

    • Removed the hue change

    • Removed the lens distortion

  • Updated and polished various existing VFX

USER INTERFACE

  • New text animation for Knowledge Stone lore

  • New Tech Trees (Knowledge, Sailing, Research)

  • New 2D art in inventory and crafting menus

  • New farming menu

  • New icons for wild seeds & tree seeds

  • Updated the quick time event bar

  • Modified the gliding control icons

    • Added instructions collapser widget

  • Modified the Research Lab menu & animations

  • Modified the Upgrade Station menu & animations

  • Modified the Table-Map

    • Added filters options

    • Added filters tooltips

    • Added island stats descriptions

    • Life Trees show the required Life Saplings

    • Wind Lanes appear on the Table-Map

    • The icon for the main player has changed

    • Players can now zoom in more

  • Modified the Field Guide

    • The layout of the Field Guide is updated to match the new restoration system

    • A new template is visible when the player is standing on a Life Sapling Wasteland

ANIMATIONS

  • Player meditation circle 

  • Life Tree root 

  • Leecher


AUDIO

  • Seed mound SFX 

  • Hindrances SFX 

  • Leecher SFX

  • Life Wind mini-game music + SFX for all biomes

  • Life Sapling cutscene music

  • Life Tree island music unhealthy vs healthy

  • Life Tree, Insight basin, Orb ambient music + SFX

  • Life Tree cutscene music

  • Resonator fresco cutscenes music

  • Anomaly ambience + SFX

  • Danger music ambience for all 3 corruption strains

  • New Mykter + Sportox Guardian VOX

MISC. CHANGES

  • Changed Unity versions to fix the vulnerability warning issued by Unity (now on 2021.3.45f2)

  • Added the island names/POI names to Player Reports

  • Added a light source on undiscovered frescoes

  • Added a toggle in the controls menu to turn on/off Camera Re-centering (while gliding)

    • Removed the cheat that served the same purpose

  • Added compression to reduce save file size

  • Added a critter category in the player inventory

  • Added Wisteria Tea as a cooking option

  • Added Camera Shake profiles

    • When destroying a beam

    • When near an exploding mushroom

  • Removed shadows casted by the hurricane

  • Replaced the ‘very low’ with ‘off’ for anti-aliasing setting in the Options menu

  • Optimised the cloud settings

  • Updated some Island Creator icons

  • Reduced the amount of asteroids in the Jetstream

  • Added 4 types of Fallen Heights plants in the farming menu

  • Blur pass on volumetric fog to reduce dithering

  • Players now lose positive effects (aka food, water) when respawning

  • Physics settings have been changed to be less performance intensive

    • This shouldn’t have any impact on the game feel and just lead to more performance while sailing

  • Critter Habitats now behave like Vivariums

  • Insects can now spawn at the base of trees

  • Storm cool-down rate has been increased

  • Crops that used to only spawn on unhealthy island now spawn on corrupted island

  • Corrupted islands will now have better random rewards

  • Removed unhealthy and fresco island tracking from the Stormchaser

  • Reishi mushroom now takes 10 minutes to grow

  • Modified the chest loot tables 

  • Modified the construction cost of Wax Hexes decorations

BUG FIXES

General

  • Fixed several issues where some objects disappear forever when players move too far away from them 

  • Fixed several issues where objects are no longer present if on a home island that is spawned on another world

  • Fixed several broken puzzles that could not be completed 

  • Fixed collision issues for several objects 

  • Fixed several art assets that had missing or incorrect textures 

  • Fixed several issues where some UI assets and icons would appear blurry

  • Fixed several issues where players could not pick up and/or reach important resources/items required to solve puzzles 

  • Fixed several issues where players could walk through solid walls or become stuck between objects 

  • Fixed several issues where teleporting to an island would place the player inside its terrain 

  • Fixed an issue where Creative Mode would reset the Knowledge Stone data

  • Fixed an issue that allowed the player to ‘fuel the fire’ infinitely

  • Fixed an issue that caused a soft-lock when changing Inventory keybind to Menu button on controller

  • There is now a smoother transition between 1st and 3rd person views

  • Removed all leftover garlic icons from menus 

Building

  • Many building objects no longer clip through the floor when placed on terrain 

  • Fixed issue where some building parts would always appear misaligned when placed with snap mode 

  • Pyrologic connections built in single player should remain connected if the island where they are located is spawned in a multiplayer world 

Combat

  • Fixed several issues that made Blocking ineffective 

Graphics / UI

  • Removed several placeholder art assets

  • UI notifications overlap less often when triggered 

  • Fixed several quest-related issues

  • Fixed several localisation issues and missing strings

  • Fixed issues where bats would not appear correctly in their habitats 

  • Fixed several controller-related menu display and navigation issues

  • Fixed several issues where some menus would show incorrect or misleading information 

  • Fixed issues with Z-fighting on several assets and islands 

  • Fixed an issue where the corruption nodes would visually disappear at certain angles

  • Fixed an issue where two hair colour icons were incorrectly swapped in the character creator

  • Fixed a collision issue that caused the camera to clip through frescoes

  • Fixed a visual bug with shadows caused by the change in Unity versions

    • Major shaders have been recompiled but some assets might still cause artifacting

Stability

  • Fixed several issues where players could crash in single player and multiplayer when letting the game idle for long periods of time 

  • Fixed several specific scenarios that could lead to a crash

  • Fixed a rare circumstance where a save could fail and bring the user back to the main menu

  • Fixed an issue that caused servers to rewrite the log in duplicate

Resources

  • Fixed issue where sometimes beehives would not produce honey 

  • Fixed issue where several critters and animals did not spawn as intended 

  • Fixed an issue where cutting down the Orange Twined Oak tree did not drop the correct seed

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1660082
  • Loading history…
