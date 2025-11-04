You can now choose the amount of regular and corrupted islands in the world creation settings

Their location can be revealed by using the Lost Atlas at the Table-Map

Adjusted the Jetstreams to better match the transition biomes

World layout has been reworked

corruptioncount: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 or none, little, normal, lots, shrooms (case-insensitive)

The new parameters for the update are as follow - they only affect the create game, not the load (load is same as before):

New dedicated server options to align with new world generation system

Old saves are no longer compatible with this version

Players can now abandon islands, this unclaims the island but leaves it permanently in the world

The game now validates that a save file is compatible before overwriting it

The entire backend of the save system has been rewritten for stability and greater flexibility when generating maps

All 3 trees have certain thresholds that require Insight (earned at the Life Tree’s underground basin) to continue learning further technologies

Research Tree: Research Lab experiments now grant Breakthroughs that can be used on the Research Tech Tree to learn cure-related technologies

Sailing Tree: Lost Anchors now grant 1 sailing point that can be used on the Sailing Tree to learn sailing & navigation equipment

Knowledge Tree: Knowledge Stones now grant 1 knowledge point that can be used on the Tech Tree to learn basic machinery and home-steading technology

Interact with the Orb to earn Insight and continue advancing your tech tree progression

Descend into its underground chamber to discover the Insight Basin

Interact with the Meditation Circle to channel the Life Wind from the healed Life Saplings to the Life Tree to restore it

Can only be healed once all three Life Saplings in their sector are restored

Allows the player to sail quickly between island clusters

Gather new resource: Life Fruit (no current use, placeholder for future purpose)

Complete the ecosystem restoration by colliding with the Life Sapling

Collide with Seed Mounds to grow flora

Interact with the Meditation Circle to control the Life Wind

New crafting recipe required for seed mounds and farming plots

New farming construction for planting flora (crops, plants, and trees)

New farming construction to grow reishi

Sick flora, abandoned structures, as well as corruption waste & cores, inflammable webs, and leechers

Flora: Amount of trees, plants, and crops on an island

Funga: Amount of mushrooms found on inoculation logs and tree stumps

Islands only track the quantity of three core requirements: funga, flora, and fauna.

Only Life Sapling islands (Wastelands) start out unhealthy

Players must explore the island to destroy all the cores before the node itself becomes vulnerable to attack

Weak points are no longer chained to the node, instead they are scattered around the island as corruption cores

Players who step into it suffer the Scorched condition, taking an initial burst of damage followed by ongoing burn damage over time.

Any player caught within it suffers the Asphyxiated condition, taking steady damage as toxic spores choke the air around them.

New Sportox and Flogade enemy tiers (Guardians, Cowards, Shriekers)

New Sportox and Flogade corruption strains, nodes, environmental assets

New resource: Corruption Anomalies (used for research)

Reduced the number of nodes destroyed required to unlock a new combat ability

Updated HP for nodes and weakpoints of all tiers

Updated damage and HP for enemies of all tiers

Updated damage for arrows of all tiers

Updated combo length for all tool tiers

Updated damage for all tool tiers

Updated attack speed for all tool tiers

Increased player base health from 40 to 50

Made with a new rare resource: Serrated Bone

Serrated Bone tools: strongest of all the tool tiers, increased combo finale damage multiplier

Windstone tools: increased attack speed, deals more damage than their regular stone counterparts, and has a larger combo zone

Earn Breakthroughs at the Research Lab to unlock cure-related technologies on the Research Tech Tree

Learn Brewing Labs and upgrades for each strain from the Research Tech Tree to craft fungicides and cures

New 3D models + updated textures for many assets in the Island Creator & world

New flora in Fallen Heights

New broken resonator frescoes on puzzle Wonder Islands

36 new Point of Interest platforms

Many reworks of existing islands, puzzles, points of interest, and the leviathan

Updated and polished various existing VFX

Removed blue water ripple when in caves

A new template is visible when the player is standing on a Life Sapling Wasteland

The layout of the Field Guide is updated to match the new restoration system

Players can now zoom in more

The icon for the main player has changed

Wind Lanes appear on the Table-Map

New icons for wild seeds & tree seeds

New 2D art in inventory and crafting menus

New text animation for Knowledge Stone lore

Danger music ambience for all 3 corruption strains

Life Wind mini-game music + SFX for all biomes

Modified the construction cost of Wax Hexes decorations

Reishi mushroom now takes 10 minutes to grow

Removed unhealthy and fresco island tracking from the Stormchaser

Corrupted islands will now have better random rewards

Crops that used to only spawn on unhealthy island now spawn on corrupted island

Storm cool-down rate has been increased

Insects can now spawn at the base of trees

Critter Habitats now behave like Vivariums

This shouldn’t have any impact on the game feel and just lead to more performance while sailing

Physics settings have been changed to be less performance intensive

Players now lose positive effects (aka food, water) when respawning

Blur pass on volumetric fog to reduce dithering

Added 4 types of Fallen Heights plants in the farming menu

Reduced the amount of asteroids in the Jetstream

Replaced the ‘very low’ with ‘off’ for anti-aliasing setting in the Options menu

Removed shadows casted by the hurricane

When near an exploding mushroom

Added a critter category in the player inventory

Removed the cheat that served the same purpose

Added a toggle in the controls menu to turn on/off Camera Re-centering (while gliding)

Added the island names/POI names to Player Reports

Changed Unity versions to fix the vulnerability warning issued by Unity (now on 2021.3.45f2)

Removed all leftover garlic icons from menus

There is now a smoother transition between 1st and 3rd person views

Fixed an issue that caused a soft-lock when changing Inventory keybind to Menu button on controller

Fixed an issue that allowed the player to ‘fuel the fire’ infinitely

Fixed an issue where Creative Mode would reset the Knowledge Stone data

Fixed several issues where teleporting to an island would place the player inside its terrain

Fixed several issues where players could walk through solid walls or become stuck between objects

Fixed several issues where players could not pick up and/or reach important resources/items required to solve puzzles

Fixed several issues where some UI assets and icons would appear blurry

Fixed several art assets that had missing or incorrect textures

Fixed collision issues for several objects

Fixed several broken puzzles that could not be completed

Fixed several issues where objects are no longer present if on a home island that is spawned on another world

Fixed several issues where some objects disappear forever when players move too far away from them

Pyrologic connections built in single player should remain connected if the island where they are located is spawned in a multiplayer world

Fixed issue where some building parts would always appear misaligned when placed with snap mode

Many building objects no longer clip through the floor when placed on terrain

Fixed several issues that made Blocking ineffective

Removed several placeholder art assets

UI notifications overlap less often when triggered

Fixed several quest-related issues

Fixed several localisation issues and missing strings

Fixed issues where bats would not appear correctly in their habitats

Fixed several controller-related menu display and navigation issues

Fixed several issues where some menus would show incorrect or misleading information

Fixed issues with Z-fighting on several assets and islands

Fixed an issue where the corruption nodes would visually disappear at certain angles

Fixed an issue where two hair colour icons were incorrectly swapped in the character creator

Fixed a collision issue that caused the camera to clip through frescoes