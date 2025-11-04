⚠️ This update requires a new character and world. Your older saves are still accessible on the 0.3.3.22 Legacy Branch, available through Steam’s Beta branches. For detailed instructions, check out this post.
NEW CONTENT + REWORKED SYSTEMS
New Save System & World Generation
New save system + save validation flow
The entire backend of the save system has been rewritten for stability and greater flexibility when generating maps
The game now validates that a save file is compatible before overwriting it
Players can now abandon islands, this unclaims the island but leaves it permanently in the world
Old saves are no longer compatible with this version
New dedicated server options to align with new world generation system
The new parameters for the update are as follow - they only affect the create game, not the load (load is same as before):
islandcount: 0, 1, 2 or normal, big, huge (case-insensitive)
corruptioncount: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 or none, little, normal, lots, shrooms (case-insensitive)
creative: 0, 1 or false, true
Ex: "-batchmode -nographics -server create#MAPNAME# islandcount#normal# corruptioncount#normal# creative#false# log#ERROR#"
World layout has been reworked
Flipped the wind direction
Rearranged un-sailable zones and shaders
Adjusted the Jetstreams to better match the transition biomes
Added hidden clusters (Lost Shipwrecks)
Their location can be revealed by using the Lost Atlas at the Table-Map
Added world settings
You can now choose the amount of regular and corrupted islands in the world creation settings
Progression
New Tech Trees
Knowledge Tree: Knowledge Stones now grant 1 knowledge point that can be used on the Tech Tree to learn basic machinery and home-steading technology
Sailing Tree: Lost Anchors now grant 1 sailing point that can be used on the Sailing Tree to learn sailing & navigation equipment
Research Tree: Research Lab experiments now grant Breakthroughs that can be used on the Research Tech Tree to learn cure-related technologies
All 3 trees have certain thresholds that require Insight (earned at the Life Tree’s underground basin) to continue learning further technologies
New quest system
Ecosystem Restoration
Life Saplings
Only Life Sapling islands (Wastelands) start out unhealthy
Islands only track the quantity of three core requirements: funga, flora, and fauna.
Funga: Amount of mushrooms found on inoculation logs and tree stumps
Flora: Amount of trees, plants, and crops on an island
Fauna: Amount of critters
Remove the hindrances
Sick flora, abandoned structures, as well as corruption waste & cores, inflammable webs, and leechers
Inoculation Log
New farming construction to grow reishi
Seed Mound
New farming construction for planting flora (crops, plants, and trees)
Mulch
New crafting recipe required for seed mounds and farming plots
Meditation Circle + Life Wind Mini Game
Interact with the Meditation Circle to control the Life Wind
Collide with Seed Mounds to grow flora
Complete the ecosystem restoration by colliding with the Life Sapling
Gather new resource: Life Fruit (no current use, placeholder for future purpose)
Wind Lanes
Unlocked by healing a Life Sapling
Allows the player to sail quickly between island clusters
Life Trees
Can only be healed once all three Life Saplings in their sector are restored
Interact with the Meditation Circle to channel the Life Wind from the healed Life Saplings to the Life Tree to restore it
Descend into its underground chamber to discover the Insight Basin
Interact with the Orb to earn Insight and continue advancing your tech tree progression
Combat & Corruption
New resource: Corruption Anomalies (used for research)
New Sportox and Flogade corruption strains, nodes, environmental assets
New Sportox and Flogade enemy tiers (Guardians, Cowards, Shriekers)
Sportox enemies special effect: Spore Clouds
Any player caught within it suffers the Asphyxiated condition, taking steady damage as toxic spores choke the air around them.
Flogade enemies special effect: Scorching Ground
Players who step into it suffer the Scorched condition, taking an initial burst of damage followed by ongoing burn damage over time.
Reworked combat gameplay
Nodes no longer attack players
Weak points are no longer chained to the node, instead they are scattered around the island as corruption cores
Players must explore the island to destroy all the cores before the node itself becomes vulnerable to attack
New crafting recipes
Windstone tools: increased attack speed, deals more damage than their regular stone counterparts, and has a larger combo zone
Serrated Bone tools: strongest of all the tool tiers, increased combo finale damage multiplier
Made with a new rare resource: Serrated Bone
Balancing
Increased player base health from 40 to 50
Updated attack speed for all tool tiers
Updated damage for all tool tiers
Updated combo length for all tool tiers
Updated damage multipliers:
Sharpen effect
Mykter fungicide & cure coatings
Sportox fungicide & cure coatings
Flogade fungicide & cure coatings
Updated damage for arrows of all tiers
Updated damage and HP for enemies of all tiers
Updated HP for nodes and weakpoints of all tiers
Reduced the number of nodes destroyed required to unlock a new combat ability
Research
New Research Tech Tree
Earn Breakthroughs at the Research Lab to unlock cure-related technologies on the Research Tech Tree
New biome & strain-specific Brewing Labs
Learn Brewing Labs and upgrades for each strain from the Research Tech Tree to craft fungicides and cures
New biome & strain specific Mycosis Terrariums
Farm strain-specific samples
LEVEL DESIGN & WORLD ART
Many reworks of existing islands, puzzles, points of interest, and the leviathan
34 Life Sapling Wastelands
10 in Emerald Isles
12 in Fallen Heights
12 in Red Cliffs
12 Life Tree islands
4 per biome
17 new regular islands
36 new Point of Interest platforms
12 Lost Shipwrecks
4 per biome
New broken resonator frescoes on puzzle Wonder Islands
New flora in Fallen Heights
New 3D models + updated textures for many assets in the Island Creator & world
VISUAL EFFECTS
New
Wind Lanes
Seed mounds
Life Sapling + Life Trees
Life Winds
Life Tree Insight Basin, pond water, water curtains, orb
Life Fruit
Sportox + Flogade enemy death
Sportox Spore Cloud + Flogade Scorching Ground
Corruption Core fumes
Corruption Anomaly
Stone debris, corruption waste, inflammable web, sick trees, leecher
Removed blue water ripple when in caves
Simplified the Corruption-post processing
Removed the hue change
Removed the lens distortion
Updated and polished various existing VFX
USER INTERFACE
New text animation for Knowledge Stone lore
New Tech Trees (Knowledge, Sailing, Research)
New 2D art in inventory and crafting menus
New farming menu
New icons for wild seeds & tree seeds
Updated the quick time event bar
Modified the gliding control icons
Added instructions collapser widget
Modified the Research Lab menu & animations
Modified the Upgrade Station menu & animations
Modified the Table-Map
Added filters options
Added filters tooltips
Added island stats descriptions
Life Trees show the required Life Saplings
Wind Lanes appear on the Table-Map
The icon for the main player has changed
Players can now zoom in more
Modified the Field Guide
The layout of the Field Guide is updated to match the new restoration system
A new template is visible when the player is standing on a Life Sapling Wasteland
ANIMATIONS
Player meditation circle
Life Tree root
Leecher
AUDIO
Seed mound SFX
Hindrances SFX
Leecher SFX
Life Wind mini-game music + SFX for all biomes
Life Sapling cutscene music
Life Tree island music unhealthy vs healthy
Life Tree, Insight basin, Orb ambient music + SFX
Life Tree cutscene music
Resonator fresco cutscenes music
Anomaly ambience + SFX
Danger music ambience for all 3 corruption strains
New Mykter + Sportox Guardian VOX
MISC. CHANGES
Changed Unity versions to fix the vulnerability warning issued by Unity (now on 2021.3.45f2)
Added the island names/POI names to Player Reports
Added a light source on undiscovered frescoes
Added a toggle in the controls menu to turn on/off Camera Re-centering (while gliding)
Removed the cheat that served the same purpose
Added compression to reduce save file size
Added a critter category in the player inventory
Added Wisteria Tea as a cooking option
Added Camera Shake profiles
When destroying a beam
When near an exploding mushroom
Removed shadows casted by the hurricane
Replaced the ‘very low’ with ‘off’ for anti-aliasing setting in the Options menu
Optimised the cloud settings
Updated some Island Creator icons
Reduced the amount of asteroids in the Jetstream
Added 4 types of Fallen Heights plants in the farming menu
Blur pass on volumetric fog to reduce dithering
Players now lose positive effects (aka food, water) when respawning
Physics settings have been changed to be less performance intensive
This shouldn’t have any impact on the game feel and just lead to more performance while sailing
Critter Habitats now behave like Vivariums
Insects can now spawn at the base of trees
Storm cool-down rate has been increased
Crops that used to only spawn on unhealthy island now spawn on corrupted island
Corrupted islands will now have better random rewards
Removed unhealthy and fresco island tracking from the Stormchaser
Reishi mushroom now takes 10 minutes to grow
Modified the chest loot tables
Modified the construction cost of Wax Hexes decorations
BUG FIXES
General
Fixed several issues where some objects disappear forever when players move too far away from them
Fixed several issues where objects are no longer present if on a home island that is spawned on another world
Fixed several broken puzzles that could not be completed
Fixed collision issues for several objects
Fixed several art assets that had missing or incorrect textures
Fixed several issues where some UI assets and icons would appear blurry
Fixed several issues where players could not pick up and/or reach important resources/items required to solve puzzles
Fixed several issues where players could walk through solid walls or become stuck between objects
Fixed several issues where teleporting to an island would place the player inside its terrain
Fixed an issue where Creative Mode would reset the Knowledge Stone data
Fixed an issue that allowed the player to ‘fuel the fire’ infinitely
Fixed an issue that caused a soft-lock when changing Inventory keybind to Menu button on controller
There is now a smoother transition between 1st and 3rd person views
Removed all leftover garlic icons from menus
Building
Many building objects no longer clip through the floor when placed on terrain
Fixed issue where some building parts would always appear misaligned when placed with snap mode
Pyrologic connections built in single player should remain connected if the island where they are located is spawned in a multiplayer world
Combat
Fixed several issues that made Blocking ineffective
Graphics / UI
Removed several placeholder art assets
UI notifications overlap less often when triggered
Fixed several quest-related issues
Fixed several localisation issues and missing strings
Fixed issues where bats would not appear correctly in their habitats
Fixed several controller-related menu display and navigation issues
Fixed several issues where some menus would show incorrect or misleading information
Fixed issues with Z-fighting on several assets and islands
Fixed an issue where the corruption nodes would visually disappear at certain angles
Fixed an issue where two hair colour icons were incorrectly swapped in the character creator
Fixed a collision issue that caused the camera to clip through frescoes
Fixed a visual bug with shadows caused by the change in Unity versions
Major shaders have been recompiled but some assets might still cause artifacting
Stability
Fixed several issues where players could crash in single player and multiplayer when letting the game idle for long periods of time
Fixed several specific scenarios that could lead to a crash
Fixed a rare circumstance where a save could fail and bring the user back to the main menu
Fixed an issue that caused servers to rewrite the log in duplicate
Resources
Fixed issue where sometimes beehives would not produce honey
Fixed issue where several critters and animals did not spawn as intended
Fixed an issue where cutting down the Orange Twined Oak tree did not drop the correct seed
