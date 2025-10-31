This patch adds craftable signs, adds new bricks, fixes another slowdown, and fixes several other minor issues.

0.849 change list:

added vertical version of all bricks

can now craft and name signs

now combine blocks from explosions quicker and farther range to minimize slowdowns from lots of moving block items

fixed some skill hotkey issues (Mike)

now for bosses, each possible reinforcement above the first increases the chance of calling for reinforcements

can now attack locked/stuck chests

fixed NPCs sometimes not sticking around after moving them to town for chance to recruit them

entities that can move through blocks (like ghosts) can now see through blocks, can attack through blocks, no longer hit blocks, and can no longer get marked as stuck (They Live)

now use teleporter as a backup for getTownLifestonePosition

fixed npc engaging in diplomacy without having the skill (Faya AOP)

changed hit/destroyed effect for ores/gems to be different than other blocks

nemesis and arch-nemesis can no longer be a reinforcement for someone else

decreased speed of monster critters from 50.0 to 25.0

turned on wood roofs

added ui_syncAchievementsFromPortal so can turn off syncing achievements from Steam