This patch adds craftable signs, adds new bricks, fixes another slowdown, and fixes several other minor issues.
0.849 change list:
added vertical version of all bricks
can now craft and name signs
now combine blocks from explosions quicker and farther range to minimize slowdowns from lots of moving block items
fixed some skill hotkey issues (Mike)
now for bosses, each possible reinforcement above the first increases the chance of calling for reinforcements
can now attack locked/stuck chests
fixed NPCs sometimes not sticking around after moving them to town for chance to recruit them
entities that can move through blocks (like ghosts) can now see through blocks, can attack through blocks, no longer hit blocks, and can no longer get marked as stuck (They Live)
now use teleporter as a backup for getTownLifestonePosition
fixed npc engaging in diplomacy without having the skill (Faya AOP)
changed hit/destroyed effect for ores/gems to be different than other blocks
nemesis and arch-nemesis can no longer be a reinforcement for someone else
decreased speed of monster critters from 50.0 to 25.0
turned on wood roofs
added ui_syncAchievementsFromPortal so can turn off syncing achievements from Steam
fixed a couple collision masking issues (never caused problems but logic was wrong)
