 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20628390 Edited 31 October 2025 – 22:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a update menu (wow!)
  • Fixed a bug where players couldn't rejoin an online game if more than one player had left it.
  • Fixed a bug that occurred if your pet died.
  • Fixed a few possible bugs that were connected to our debug tools which partially went into the build.
  • First iteration of asset optimizations, more of these will follow.
  • Update Unity and any used plugins to the newest version.
  • Updated our credits to include the people who localized our game.
  • Fixed some localization issues with our in-game prompter.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1910151
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1910152
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link