- Added a update menu (wow!)
- Fixed a bug where players couldn't rejoin an online game if more than one player had left it.
- Fixed a bug that occurred if your pet died.
- Fixed a few possible bugs that were connected to our debug tools which partially went into the build.
- First iteration of asset optimizations, more of these will follow.
- Update Unity and any used plugins to the newest version.
- Updated our credits to include the people who localized our game.
- Fixed some localization issues with our in-game prompter.
v0.42.6
Update notes via Steam Community
