- Added "Controls" section to the settings (mouse, keyboard & controller)
- New animations for tiles & main menu
- Workshop improvements (neww symmetry options, adjustable brush size, eye dropper)
- Fullscreen switch (with fixed a.r.)
- Improved Gallery
- Fixed broken Google Maps links
- Other several bug fixes
Twin Tile updated to version 1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
