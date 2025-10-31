 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20628306 Edited 31 October 2025 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added "Controls" section to the settings (mouse, keyboard & controller)
- New animations for tiles & main menu
- Workshop improvements (neww symmetry options, adjustable brush size, eye dropper)
- Fullscreen switch (with fixed a.r.)
- Improved Gallery
- Fixed broken Google Maps links
- Other several bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3937801
Linux Depot 3937802
macOS Depot 3937803
