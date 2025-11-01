Greetings, sinners.
The World has changed, your memories evolving into something else entirely.
The sirens blare, the scarlet spreads... what could possibly await us?
Primary Changes:
New Armageddon/Angelo Della Fine voicelines
Various improvements to Overture/Movement 1 levels, including an overhaul of the Ante-Purgatory levels (0-6, 0-7, 0-8, 0-B)
A complete rework of all Eternity weapons
A brand new first boss
High-tier enemies have access to Heat Breakers - Difficult super-attacks that give Heat and HP if you do well
Other Changes:
Added a new theme for the Robin in 1-B
Made a variety of changes to 0-3
Fixed an issue with Cherubim being unable to move
All enemies now make sounds upon spawning
Dashing while alt-firing Eternity now gives 50% less Judgement
The Enlightened Carcass of Lucius Kentala can now be enraged
Halved the increase in firing speed granted by Fight and Chaos
Updated Dismantle’s effect to “After taking damage. enemies will repeatedly take a small amount of damage for a few seconds”
Added a new model for the Devil Tree
Experimented with the title UI in an attempt to make buttons more clear
Completely revamped Eternity weapons
Reduced max player Barriers from 5 to 3
Added additional tips to 0-4
Merged the old 0-6 and 0-7 into the new 0-6
Completely revamped 0-7
Made a few changes to 0-8
Completely revamped 0-B
Fixed an issue with Armageddon freezing after performing a slam attack
Removed Requiems (I do still like the idea of these, but I want to keep them all locked until the entire game is cleared to allow for greater enemy variety in early Requiems)
The Aeon is now locked until 0-10 is cleared
Bloody Robin of the Qliphoth gains armor during their phase transition, which they then lose upon entering phase 2
Fixed issues with the Judgement tutorial in 0-3
Finally added a checkpoint before the last encounter of 0-9
Fixed the lighting at the end of 0-9
Changed the hitbox of the 4 Statues at the end of 0-9
Added a new Passive to 0-C (Currently has no use, but keep it in mind for later)
Increased the HP of Zeir Anpin and Arich Anpin
Changed the structure of 1-2 and 1-3
Moved the Finitude variant of Eternity to 1-3
Moved the Mortal Sin Passive to 1-4
Various changes to texts within 1-2, 1-3, 1-4, and 1-5
Updated Eric’s hitbox
Added a new enemy to 1-A and 1-C
Title skybox now changes depending on what level you last played
Added music title display to the Title and Interludes
Optimized enemy beam attacks, should significantly reduce lag caused by these attacks
Changed Of The Eight
Updated Codex entry for the Earthly Devil Tree
Changed the effect of the Devoid Passive
Level title display now stays around for longer
Selecting a level you haven’t cleared yet will display the level’s name as “UNKNOWN” until that level has been cleared, to avoid potential spoilers
0-4 and 0-9 now require the completion of every path to ensure that the player acquires every Judgement variant
Removed RAY from 1-C since her Heat Breakers make that encounter sorta stupid
Added a tutorial for spherical beams in 0-4
Changed the way EAS~M1 is used in 1-2 and 1-9
Removed unneeded achievements
Fixed voicelines for the end of 0-10
0-10 and 1-10 no longer show the “Title” and “Restart” buttons on the first clear to ensure that the player views the Interludes
Changed files in this update