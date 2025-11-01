The World has changed, your memories evolving into something else entirely.

The sirens blare, the scarlet spreads... what could possibly await us?

High-tier enemies have access to Heat Breakers - Difficult super-attacks that give Heat and HP if you do well

A brand new first boss

A complete rework of all Eternity weapons

Various improvements to Overture/Movement 1 levels, including an overhaul of the Ante-Purgatory levels (0-6, 0-7, 0-8, 0-B)

Added a new theme for the Robin in 1-B

Made a variety of changes to 0-3

Fixed an issue with Cherubim being unable to move

All enemies now make sounds upon spawning

Dashing while alt-firing Eternity now gives 50% less Judgement

The Enlightened Carcass of Lucius Kentala can now be enraged

Halved the increase in firing speed granted by Fight and Chaos

Updated Dismantle’s effect to “After taking damage. enemies will repeatedly take a small amount of damage for a few seconds”

Added a new model for the Devil Tree

Experimented with the title UI in an attempt to make buttons more clear

Completely revamped Eternity weapons

Reduced max player Barriers from 5 to 3

Added additional tips to 0-4

Merged the old 0-6 and 0-7 into the new 0-6

Completely revamped 0-7

Made a few changes to 0-8

Completely revamped 0-B

Fixed an issue with Armageddon freezing after performing a slam attack

Removed Requiems (I do still like the idea of these, but I want to keep them all locked until the entire game is cleared to allow for greater enemy variety in early Requiems)

The Aeon is now locked until 0-10 is cleared

Bloody Robin of the Qliphoth gains armor during their phase transition, which they then lose upon entering phase 2

Fixed issues with the Judgement tutorial in 0-3

Finally added a checkpoint before the last encounter of 0-9

Fixed the lighting at the end of 0-9

Changed the hitbox of the 4 Statues at the end of 0-9

Added a new Passive to 0-C (Currently has no use, but keep it in mind for later)

Increased the HP of Zeir Anpin and Arich Anpin

Changed the structure of 1-2 and 1-3

Moved the Finitude variant of Eternity to 1-3

Moved the Mortal Sin Passive to 1-4

Various changes to texts within 1-2, 1-3, 1-4, and 1-5

Updated Eric’s hitbox

Added a new enemy to 1-A and 1-C

Title skybox now changes depending on what level you last played

Added music title display to the Title and Interludes

Optimized enemy beam attacks, should significantly reduce lag caused by these attacks

Changed Of The Eight

Updated Codex entry for the Earthly Devil Tree

Changed the effect of the Devoid Passive

Level title display now stays around for longer

Selecting a level you haven’t cleared yet will display the level’s name as “UNKNOWN” until that level has been cleared, to avoid potential spoilers

0-4 and 0-9 now require the completion of every path to ensure that the player acquires every Judgement variant

Removed RAY from 1-C since her Heat Breakers make that encounter sorta stupid

Added a tutorial for spherical beams in 0-4

Changed the way EAS~M1 is used in 1-2 and 1-9

Removed unneeded achievements

Fixed voicelines for the end of 0-10