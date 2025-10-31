The Boss Gangsters: Nightlife is Now in Early Access!

Our Future Plans!

Hello Bosses,

After 3.5 years of development, we’re finally bringing The Boss Gangsters: Nightlife to you in Early Access!

As a small but passionate team, we’ve worked hard to make the impossible possible — combining many deep mechanics into one seamless experience.

Even though the current version already offers hours of fun, we’d say it only represents 30–40% of what we truly want to achieve.

We’re well aware that Early Access has often been misused over the years, with many projects ending before reaching their full potential.

But for BEF Games, this project is a labor of love.

With your support, we aim to expand our family, improve what feels incomplete, and add new features based on your feedback.

That’s why we wanted to share our plans for the future with you.

Near Future

Ability to change walls and floors in the club decoration menu

Map update (already ready, just needs to be applied)

Camera movement improvements

Economic balancing adjustments

Police and crime system refinements

And many small updates and quality-of-life improvements coming very soon

Future Updates

More detailed attack mechanics (e.g., defending captured rackets)

More furniture and decoration items

New club types

New missions and enemies

Sandbox-style free mode

New character models and vehicles

Usable sea areas

Additional illegal activities (such as human trafficking, production, etc.)

And many more ideas we’re eager to bring to life!

Finally, before the full release, we plan to add a multiplayer co-op mode as well.

Your thoughts mean everything to us.

The Boss Gangsters: Nightlife is on its way to becoming a truly unique game in its genre, and it will only get better with your help.

Please share your feedback, suggestions, and ideas with us through Discord or the Steam Community.

Greetings to all the Bosses!Tthe nights are waiting for you! 🌃