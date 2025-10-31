 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20628191 Edited 1 November 2025 – 00:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey! I'm glad to finally share with you a new version full of improvements 🤗

Here is the list of the notable changes brought by this version:

🔥 Hot

  • Puzzle Levels: Many many levels improvements (ground shapes, decorations, etc.)

  • Player: Added forward/upward/downward animations while riding an entity

  • Beetle: Added player riding when pressing down while being on top of the beetle

  • Rendering: Improved ground readability in dark environments by adding an outer glow effect and increase contrasts

  • Rendering: Fixed important performance issues on devices with high resolution screen

  • Level Editor: Improved community maps thumbnails quality

  • Level Editor: Fixed several quality of life issues (see details below)

  • Level Editor: Added a bit of juicing when interacting with entities

  • Gameplay: All entities are now frame rate independent, allowing frame rate higher than 60fps for future versions

🏃‍♂️ Gameplay & controls

  • Beetle: Added player riding when pressing down while being on top of the beetle

  • Ant: Added forward & backward velocity controls while riding the ant

  • Ant: Improved movement stability by making the entity frame rate independent

  • Aphid: Improved walking on steep surfaces

  • Bouncing Mushroom: Fixed rare crash when mushrooms could have crazy rotation while over shaking

  • Spikes: Improved a little bit the collision shape to prevent frustrating deaths

🎛️ Game engine

  • Polygon Shapes: Migrated to Earcut triangulation

  • Steamworks: Updated Steamworks to v1.61

  • Starling Framework: Updated to the latest version

  • Steam Input Gamepad: Fixed debug mode activated by default

🧩 Puzzle levels

  • Puzzle Levels: Improved more than 30 levels using polygon grounds and decorations

🎨 Visuals

  • Render Panel: Improved ground readability by adding an outer glow effect to increase contrasts

  • Player: Added finger pointing animation when pointing forward while riding an entity

  • Player: Added hands-up animation when pointing upward while riding an entity

  • Player: Added petting animation when pointing downward while riding an entity

  • Player: Added a subtle squeeze effect when crouching & rising

  • Forest Environment: Tweaked few visual elements

🔨 Level editor

  • Performance: Fixed important lags when switch from/to the editor

  • Performance: Made thumbnail export asynchronous

  • Polygon Editor: Added rounding to prevent floating-point precision errors

  • Polygon Editor: Fixed grid snapping logic & implemented smaller grid

  • Polygon Editor: Prevented ground polygon decorations to get touched (this eases polygon selection)

  • Polygon Editor: Added polygon auto position centering when editing vertices

  • Thumbnail: Improved thumbnail generation by rendering only pixels in the level bounds

  • Thumbnail: Fixed parallax view during thumbnail generation

  • Thumbnail: Improved bounds computation for non-caved levels

  • Background: Added options to replace parallax background by a solid color for better readability

  • Entity Inspector: Fixed a null reference error by preventing to access a disposed entity wrapper

  • Entity: Added effects when dragging & releasing an entity

  • Entity: Added squeeze effect when selecting an entity

  • Entity: Improved position snapping for few entities

  • Bridge: Removed anchors when unselected

  • Dandelion Pappus: Removed preview path indication skin when unselected

  • Selection Tool: Improved selection by preventing useless deselection when changing the set of selected entities

  • UI: Improved content scale factor management for better font & UI components sizes

  • UI: Added UI scale factor option to tweak general UI scale

  • UI: Improved inspectors panel default width & location

  • UI: Added a close button for inspectors

  • UI: Prevented to show the entrance popup to many times during the first session

  • Community Maps Browser Popup: Fixed entries creation error when closing popup during loading


---

See you around!
Aurélien

