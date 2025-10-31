Hey! I'm glad to finally share with you a new version full of improvements 🤗
Here is the list of the notable changes brought by this version:
🔥 Hot
Puzzle Levels: Many many levels improvements (ground shapes, decorations, etc.)
Player: Added forward/upward/downward animations while riding an entity
Beetle: Added player riding when pressing down while being on top of the beetle
Rendering: Improved ground readability in dark environments by adding an outer glow effect and increase contrasts
Rendering: Fixed important performance issues on devices with high resolution screen
Level Editor: Improved community maps thumbnails quality
Level Editor: Fixed several quality of life issues (see details below)
Level Editor: Added a bit of juicing when interacting with entities
Gameplay: All entities are now frame rate independent, allowing frame rate higher than 60fps for future versions
🏃♂️ Gameplay & controls
Beetle: Added player riding when pressing down while being on top of the beetle
Ant: Added forward & backward velocity controls while riding the ant
Ant: Improved movement stability by making the entity frame rate independent
Aphid: Improved walking on steep surfaces
Bouncing Mushroom: Fixed rare crash when mushrooms could have crazy rotation while over shaking
Spikes: Improved a little bit the collision shape to prevent frustrating deaths
🎛️ Game engine
Polygon Shapes: Migrated to Earcut triangulation
Steamworks: Updated Steamworks to v1.61
Starling Framework: Updated to the latest version
Steam Input Gamepad: Fixed debug mode activated by default
🧩 Puzzle levels
Puzzle Levels: Improved more than 30 levels using polygon grounds and decorations
🎨 Visuals
Render Panel: Improved ground readability by adding an outer glow effect to increase contrasts
Player: Added finger pointing animation when pointing forward while riding an entity
Player: Added hands-up animation when pointing upward while riding an entity
Player: Added petting animation when pointing downward while riding an entity
Player: Added a subtle squeeze effect when crouching & rising
Forest Environment: Tweaked few visual elements
🔨 Level editor
Performance: Fixed important lags when switch from/to the editor
Performance: Made thumbnail export asynchronous
Polygon Editor: Added rounding to prevent floating-point precision errors
Polygon Editor: Fixed grid snapping logic & implemented smaller grid
Polygon Editor: Prevented ground polygon decorations to get touched (this eases polygon selection)
Polygon Editor: Added polygon auto position centering when editing vertices
Thumbnail: Improved thumbnail generation by rendering only pixels in the level bounds
Thumbnail: Fixed parallax view during thumbnail generation
Thumbnail: Improved bounds computation for non-caved levels
Background: Added options to replace parallax background by a solid color for better readability
Entity Inspector: Fixed a null reference error by preventing to access a disposed entity wrapper
Entity: Added effects when dragging & releasing an entity
Entity: Added squeeze effect when selecting an entity
Entity: Improved position snapping for few entities
Bridge: Removed anchors when unselected
Dandelion Pappus: Removed preview path indication skin when unselected
Selection Tool: Improved selection by preventing useless deselection when changing the set of selected entities
UI: Improved content scale factor management for better font & UI components sizes
UI: Added UI scale factor option to tweak general UI scale
UI: Improved inspectors panel default width & location
UI: Added a close button for inspectors
UI: Prevented to show the entrance popup to many times during the first session
Community Maps Browser Popup: Fixed entries creation error when closing popup during loading
See you around!
Aurélien
