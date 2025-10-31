Hey! I'm glad to finally share with you a new version full of improvements 🤗

Here is the list of the notable changes brought by this version:

Puzzle Levels: Many many levels improvements (ground shapes, decorations, etc.)

Player: Added forward/upward/downward animations while riding an entity

Beetle: Added player riding when pressing down while being on top of the beetle

Rendering: Improved ground readability in dark environments by adding an outer glow effect and increase contrasts

Rendering: Fixed important performance issues on devices with high resolution screen

Level Editor: Improved community maps thumbnails quality

Level Editor: Fixed several quality of life issues (see details below)

Level Editor: Added a bit of juicing when interacting with entities