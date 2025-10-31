As I mentioned in the last update, I spent most of this month away from home and pretty much unable to work on the game. That said, going two months without an update doesn't feel acceptable, so I decided to upload a small one to keep the improvements flowing.



Obviously work is continuing on the Cinema and we've got an artist working on something new that I find personally pretty exciting -- proper 8-way animations for the player character, not to mention running and death animations. Behold a preview!

(WIP obviously!)

I'm hoping to have more concrete advances to show you in November. For now, take care, and I'll see you in the Zone...

v0.7.7.7 Changelog: