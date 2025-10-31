 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20628189 Edited 1 November 2025 – 00:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As I mentioned in the last update, I spent most of this month away from home and pretty much unable to work on the game. That said, going two months without an update doesn't feel acceptable, so I decided to upload a small one to keep the improvements flowing.

Obviously work is continuing on the Cinema and we've got an artist working on something new that I find personally pretty exciting -- proper 8-way animations for the player character, not to mention running and death animations. Behold a preview!

(WIP obviously!)

I'm hoping to have more concrete advances to show you in November. For now, take care, and I'll see you in the Zone...

v0.7.7.7 Changelog:

  • Fixed Chapter 3 story crash

  • Projectiles now recognise barriers better

  • Added controller support to world map

  • Death by harmful anomalies will no longer erroneously go to starvation

  • Engine upgrade to Godot 3.6.2

Changed files in this update

The Zone: Stalker Stories Content Depot 1299541
