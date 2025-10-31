 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20628126 Edited 31 October 2025 – 22:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch #5 is now live for Night Machine playtesters!

We're getting ready to release our first public demo of Night Machine, and have added some major updates to the playtest build.

Let us know what you think of the changes, so we can make any final updates to really help our demo shine!

Mod System


We've added a ship mod system as part of the game's meta-progression, as well as a persistent currency: Helium-3 Crystals.

You'll accumulate Helium-3 through the course of normal play, and can spend it between runs on ship mods. You can then equip up to 3 of those mods on your next run.

Ship mods have various effects, with many more to come:

  • Augment your ship's max hull

  • Add more cargo slots to your ship

  • Start your run with bonus credits to spend in a shop

  • Pre-damage any enemies you encounter

  • Allow your weapons to be charged beyond 100%, which does extra damage

  • Add extra weapon charge when you play two back-to-back energy cards of the same type

UI Refresh

We got some feedback that our UI was looking a little bland, so we took the time to add more in-theme buttons and switches, with accompanying satisfying animations. We've also added some light post processing, and a cooler background blur that we whipped up.

Details matter!

Other Changes

  • Fixed our map generation logic slightly, to reduce the chances of playing the same level more than once in a row

  • Removed redundant cards, which were better off as mods

  • Reduced graphics memory footprint, for better performance on lower-spec PCs

Playtest Access

If you're not currently part of the Night Machine playtest and would like to try the game and give us feedback before release, you can sign up on our Steam page. We'll be granting access on a rolling basis.

As mentioned above, we're releasing our demo publicly soon, so feedback is very much appreciated!

Join our community on Discord and let us know what you think of Night Machine!

