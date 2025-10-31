 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20628080 Edited 31 October 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Map Changes

  • Maps now have a variable number of floors of increasing difficulty
  • Each floor contains a boss, who will spawn portals to advance upon death
  • Areas are significantly shorter and less branchy
  • Maps end with a portal to a new Treasure Room area
  • Maps now drop at a lower level than the current area, so reaching deeper floors is required to advance map tiers


Item Changes

  • Locking Orbs can now be used again to change which modifier is locked
  • Added Stygian Shards, which increase the tier of a map
  • Added a powerful new maximum-rarity Unique Belt
  • Blue Gems now have more possible modifiers, including an Increased Mana Cost Efficiency prefix and suffix


New Runes

  • Magnetic Rune: Attract stackable items to you
  • Rune of Guiding Hands: Attract stackable items and items with Favored Mods to you
  • Protection Rune: Increased local Armor, Evasion, and Energy Shield
  • Striking Rune: Increased local Physical Damage
  • Avarice Rune: Increased Rarity of Items Found


Combat

  • All hits now deal Knockback, which monsters gain resistance to over time
  • Fixed a bug where the Energy Shield regeneration delay could be reduced to 0
  • Removed the cap of 90% Physical Damage Reduction from Armor
  • Bosses now deal increasing damage for every Enrage stack they have. Monsters gain one Enrage stack per 10 seconds while in combat


Other Changes

  • Pressing B now creates an interactable portal instead of immediately returning to town
  • Many other small bug fixes, performance improvements, and visual enhancements

