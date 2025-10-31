Map Changes
- Maps now have a variable number of floors of increasing difficulty
- Each floor contains a boss, who will spawn portals to advance upon death
- Areas are significantly shorter and less branchy
- Maps end with a portal to a new Treasure Room area
- Maps now drop at a lower level than the current area, so reaching deeper floors is required to advance map tiers
Item Changes
- Locking Orbs can now be used again to change which modifier is locked
- Added Stygian Shards, which increase the tier of a map
- Added a powerful new maximum-rarity Unique Belt
- Blue Gems now have more possible modifiers, including an Increased Mana Cost Efficiency prefix and suffix
New Runes
- Magnetic Rune: Attract stackable items to you
- Rune of Guiding Hands: Attract stackable items and items with Favored Mods to you
- Protection Rune: Increased local Armor, Evasion, and Energy Shield
- Striking Rune: Increased local Physical Damage
- Avarice Rune: Increased Rarity of Items Found
Combat
- All hits now deal Knockback, which monsters gain resistance to over time
- Fixed a bug where the Energy Shield regeneration delay could be reduced to 0
- Removed the cap of 90% Physical Damage Reduction from Armor
- Bosses now deal increasing damage for every Enrage stack they have. Monsters gain one Enrage stack per 10 seconds while in combat
Other Changes
- Pressing B now creates an interactable portal instead of immediately returning to town
- Many other small bug fixes, performance improvements, and visual enhancements
Changed files in this update