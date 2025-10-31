This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🛠️Open Beta: What's Next for Hard Bullet?



Hey everyone!



Today we’re launching the Open Beta on PC! This build brings together the latest updates — including reworked gun models, seasonal events, and several features we previously released on the standalone version.



It still carries some legacy solutions from standalone development, and PC-specific optimizations can be pushed further. Because of this, we won’t move it to the main Steam branch just yet. As developers who’ve been building PC VR since 2015, we want to make sure it meets the standard PC players deserve before going fully live.



That said, this will become the main version that future updates are built upon — so it makes sense to switch over now. Inside the game, you’ll also find a roadmap of upcoming content updates planned for this version.



As with everything we do, this is an ongoing development process — and a unique chance to see how the new optimized version evolves from beta into a full-featured PC release.



A Much Faster Hard Bullet



This Open Beta of Hard Bullet is a huge leap forward compared to the old builds. Our programmers reworked almost every system that used to slow the game down.



Bot deformations and physics : Optimized to run smoother, with fewer performance spikes.

Blood effects & bot spawning : No longer bottlenecks, allowing bigger and more intense firefights.

Shaders and level geometry : Refined for better visuals without killing performance.

Physics simulation : Still the heaviest system, but now much more efficient.

On PC, performance can be up to 1.5–2x faster, depending on your settings and hardware configuration.



This optimization not only makes the game run better — it also gives us a strong foundation to keep adding new content and pushing the limits of what Hard Bullet can do.



Halloween Update: Mob Hunt

Open Beta also includes our new Halloween Update with reworked gun models and a brand new event to win new cosmetics: Mob Hunt!





This Halloween Update brings new challenges — you’ll need to pull off a few “jobs” to earn enough coins.



Grab early-20th-century weapons and fight your way through three different killhouses, each more twisted than the last. Don’t forget to visit the classic shooting range, where little Tommy is waiting for you!



By completing challenges, you’ll earn points to unlock:

A gangster’s fedora for your character

A stylish three-piece suit

White gentleman’s gloves



And for your arsenal — art-deco skins for the 1911, Sawed-Off, and Tommy Gun!

New Arena: Harbor

Harbor is finally here! We’re introducing a new level design approach for larger, more diverse locations! Harbor features distinct narrative zones and even a hidden area to uncover.

How to Opt-In?



⚠️ ACCESS: Right-click HARD BULLET in your Steam library, then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’ and choose there “Public Beta”. The new game version will start downloading immediately.



📢 FEEDBACK: Please leave any feedback in the "#beta_test" channel in our Discord where you can participate in voting and other community activities or use Steam Discussions.









Feedback and Suggestions



Please leave any feedback in the “#beta_test” channel in our Discord where you can participate in voting and other community activities, or use Steam Discussions.







