As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Library Update is complete! It includes 3 new kinds of Book Items, to add to the already existing Grimoires, and most notably canonized fanworks! Can you find all 5? I also wanted to do more bugfixes too since a lot were reported this week, but I'll have to leave it for the next one as allergies hit me hard.

CHANGELOG

New Book Item types: Lorebooks ! Fan-submitted, peer-reviewed tomes of in-universe lore and stories! Religious Pamphlets, Journals, and more! Encyclopedias ! They teach you a bundle of magical Effects you can then use to Create Spells or Enchant Equipment. Including flavorful packing and naming! Manuals , AKA Skill Books! They give you a lot of experience in a given Skill, and you can still sell them after reading!

Banished the Necromancers to the Shadow Realm

Adjusted the angle of the Book model in the Item Description Window

Adjusted the workings of the Train Skill Effect, making it give a consistent amount of XP for every Skill, and also made it describe itself better

The list of magical Effects you know in the Magic Menu is now neatly sorted alphabetically

The minimap now has a fixed size and aspect ratio in the HUD

The cursor is no longer moved, sometimes incorrectly by analog drift, when you're in the Map Menu, but not actively using a Gamepad

You can now choose to build your last building on the Build Menu

You can now back out of moving a Construction with the Mallet Tool, effectively destroying it, easily

Adjusted the quantities of Items offered in Service menus from NPCs

Greatly increased the chance of success when requesting an Item Service from NPCs

Zombified Beasts due to Raise Dead will no longer re-drop their loot on death, or give EXP when they expire

Made it so you also get the "Equipment Broken", "Won't Fit" or "Cannot be Equipped" messages when trying to equip items from the Shortcut Bar

Tools (Pickaxes, Shovels, etc.) now stack with each other like the torches do

Fixed missing collision box for Witch Houses' roofs

Fixed misplaced collision box for throwing Hatchets

Fixed misaligned collision box for throwing Knifes

Fixed a bug that made Buff/Debuff-enchanted clothes invisible on equip

Fixed a bug when building Decorations, specially outside

Fixed clouds clipping characters' label text

Fixed the Virtual Keypad not overwriting shortcuts in the Build Menu

Fixed incorrect filtering by buildable for buildings with variants in the Build Menu

Fixed changing the area, mana cost or cast time variants on Spell Creation possibly creating a ghost spell

Other misc fixes and improvements

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.