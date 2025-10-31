 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20627970 Edited 31 October 2025 – 21:50:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Highlights 🧛‍♂️🐺

New Content

  • Added Werewolves and Vampires as new enemy types in Invasion mode.

  • Added a new setting to toggle Invasion Mode on or off, and to adjust how often invasions occur.

Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed an issue where the Firing Staff was not being saved correctly.

  • Fixed a bug where NPCs could occasionally become stuck. (We’ve done extensive testing, please let us know if you experience it again.)

  • Fixed an issue causing some items to fall off countertops.

  • Balanced coin rewards from Invasion waves for smoother progression.

  • Fixed an issue where the Woodcutter’s Axe could not be stored on the rack.

Please let us know if you encounter any issues on our Discord or in Discussions so we can address them as soon as possible.

Thank you and have fun! 🎮

