Hotfix 0.0.4.0.1

Hotfixes

Fixed a critical bug where level exits were not firing properly, preventing players from leaving areas. ( FREE-978 , FREE-979 )



, ) Corrected an issue where the "Random Quickstart" option was misconfiguring the Hotel, leading to a broken game state. (FREE-977)



In-Progress & Known Issues

Animated Walls are back! ( FREE-973 )



) We are continuing to remove extremely large, non-nanite mesh sources. As a result, the "Directly to Choices" Hotel is temporarily missing. ( FREE-974 )



) Work on the new Staff activation training video is underway. You may see some red, deactivated door fields—these are a non-blocking, visual-only guide to help explain the new system and have no gameplay function (yet). (FREE-892, FREE-962)



We've just pushed a hotfix to address some critical issues that emerged after the massive Engine DEVO patch.A quick note on what we've included in this patch as a part of what’s underway this sprint: