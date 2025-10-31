Hotfix 0.0.4.0.1
We've just pushed a hotfix to address some critical issues that emerged after the massive Engine DEVO patch.
Hotfixes
- Fixed a critical bug where level exits were not firing properly, preventing players from leaving areas. (FREE-978, FREE-979)
- Corrected an issue where the "Random Quickstart" option was misconfiguring the Hotel, leading to a broken game state. (FREE-977)
In-Progress & Known IssuesA quick note on what we've included in this patch as a part of what’s underway this sprint:
- Animated Walls are back! (FREE-973)
- We are continuing to remove extremely large, non-nanite mesh sources. As a result, the "Directly to Choices" Hotel is temporarily missing. (FREE-974)
- Work on the new Staff activation training video is underway. You may see some red, deactivated door fields—these are a non-blocking, visual-only guide to help explain the new system and have no gameplay function (yet). (FREE-892, FREE-962)
Changed files in this update