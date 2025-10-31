This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Patch 033:

I could tell people were having some difficulty reading and gathering the information they needed all on the Single Sales Contract. So this update had a lot of focus on making a new Trade System amongst some other things.

If you have the game and want to opt into the Beta to test this, feel free to do so!

Let me know your thoughts!

Improvements:

Lighting signaling/performance improved

Several Scenery LODs updated to help performance

King’s Road Guards Run Faster and Resume Patrol better

Updated Shop Inventory Spawning to take into account new “Open World” logic

Testing New Trader Contract System

Updated UI

Drastically reduced darkened lighting in association with Cloud Coverage (Overcasts, Storms etc)

Bugs Fixed:

Interact Key bind now works with Starting Conversations with NPCs

Picking up multiple forage (mushrooms) near box/crate would activate stabilization logic

If forced to drop multiple forage, the “x4” text would remain

As always, I'm in Discord if you need anything.