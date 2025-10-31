Beta Patch 033:
I could tell people were having some difficulty reading and gathering the information they needed all on the Single Sales Contract. So this update had a lot of focus on making a new Trade System amongst some other things.
Improvements:
Lighting signaling/performance improved
Several Scenery LODs updated to help performance
King’s Road Guards Run Faster and Resume Patrol better
Updated Shop Inventory Spawning to take into account new “Open World” logic
Testing New Trader Contract System
Updated UI
Drastically reduced darkened lighting in association with Cloud Coverage (Overcasts, Storms etc)
Bugs Fixed:
Interact Key bind now works with Starting Conversations with NPCs
Picking up multiple forage (mushrooms) near box/crate would activate stabilization logic
If forced to drop multiple forage, the “x4” text would remain
