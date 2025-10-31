 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20627912 Edited 31 October 2025 – 21:50:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta Patch 033:

I could tell people were having some difficulty reading and gathering the information they needed all on the Single Sales Contract. So this update had a lot of focus on making a new Trade System amongst some other things.

If you have the game and want to opt into the Beta to test this, feel free to do so!

Let me know your thoughts!

Improvements:

  • Lighting signaling/performance improved

  • Several Scenery LODs updated to help performance

  • King’s Road Guards Run Faster and Resume Patrol better

  • Updated Shop Inventory Spawning to take into account new “Open World” logic

  • Testing New Trader Contract System

  • Updated UI

  • Drastically reduced darkened lighting in association with Cloud Coverage (Overcasts, Storms etc)

 

Bugs Fixed:

  • Interact Key bind now works with Starting Conversations with NPCs

  • Picking up multiple forage (mushrooms) near box/crate would activate stabilization logic

  • If forced to drop multiple forage, the “x4” text would remain

As always, I'm in Discord if you need anything.

 

Changed depots in betabuild branch

View more data in app history for build 20627912
Depot 2932961
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link