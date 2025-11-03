Here's another preview of what we've been working on for our closed playtest!

Patchnotes #2

Hey Rampagers,



Despite The Producer telling us we have more important and boring work to do, we’ve managed to sneak in a handful of fun gameplay changes for you all!

Lets Talk About Last Patch’s Ranger Changes



Last patch we made some changes to the Ranger and her weapons, notably, reducing her health scaling and increasing the mana cost of her bow’s hold abilities.



We received a lot of great and constructive feedback from you all (thank you!) but we also noticed a few players who were concerned about changes to their favorite Hero. It’s clear to us that we left you all in the dark a little bit as to our thought process behind these changes so we wanted to pull the curtain back a little bit for you all today (and be more clear in the future) to put any worries to rest and answer a few questions.

Why Did She Get Nerfed?

Very good question, we nerfed her extremely hard on purpose. We hate nerfing characters, it’s generally not healthy, it’s not fun for devs or for players, it’s a bad feeling all around. The reason we felt it was necessary is because the Ranger was dealing on average 800,000 M O R E D A M A G E than our other Heroes (that’s 6 times as much!) To buff our other Heroes to match the Ranger’s strength would require essentially full redesigns of each Hero, and then in turn each Enemy and Dungeons. Unfortunately we simply don’t have the time for this, but more importantly we believe it would lead to DR feeling like a fundamentally different game from the one you know and love.

Where Are We Going Next?

It’s only up from here, we never intended to leave the Ranger in her current state.

By nerfing her aggressively at first, we don’t risk needing to nerf her multiple times causing a slow painful descent into mediocrity for Ranger mains to dread week to week.

Going forward we can work on buffing her back into a healthy place, that’s not so out of control. Starting with… 🥁🎺🥁



Introducing the New and Improved Magic Snare Scroll!

Everybody’s least favorite weapon has received some loving care and attention this patch, and a promotion to boot!



Magic Snare Scroll Now Grants 5 Mana Per Enemy Hit!!!

To give one of our most neglected weapons a new home, the Magic Snare Scroll will now grant the user 5 mana upon hitting an enemy. Additionally, the projectile can now pierce up to 5 enemies without any mods! Our hope here is to help make up for the new larger mana costs of the Ranger, bringing back some of that Shortbow sauce.

Ranger players will have to make a meaningful choice between additional healing, speed, mana, or a sword (lol).



Wait Does it Still Snare?

While the scroll no longer roots by default, we do care about the world’s only Magic Snare Scroll fan.

No need to fear, Magic Snare Scroll can drop with a Root modifier, as well as some other fun new enemy debuffs 👀

We hope that all you Rangers and Sorcerers enjoy the changes, let us know!

How Am I Gonna Get The New Magic Snare Scroll After this Server Wipe?

Oh boy I’m so glad you asked…

The Weapon Shop is BACK!!!

We have also been working on bringing back a very important feature into the game. THE WEAPON SHOP!

The Weapon Shop will provide a daily rotation of Weapons for you to buy directly with Coins, no Chest or Keys required! Weapons listings are unique to each of your Heroes but not to players, if you see a cool weapon in the shop let your friends know!

And as a little bonus, we made sure that the Magic Snare Scroll will be dropping frequently over the next week for everyone to try 💖

Future Legendary Chest Changes

No changes this week but we wanted to let you all know ahead of time that we plan on reducing the drop rate of Legendary Chests in the near future. In the original run of Dungeon Rampage, Legendary Chests were extremely difficult to obtain and grind for only showing up once a week in Ultimate Rampage. For playtest reasons we’ve temporarily allowed them to drop in the Grindhouse which previously wasn’t possible. We plan on reverting this change soon. (Legendary Chests will still drop from the Ice Dragon Boss.)

How Will I Get Legendary Weapons Then?

We have this in mind, after this change goes live, Legendary Weapons will become available in the new Weapon Shop.

Performance Improvements

We’ve been hard at work hunting for additional performance improvements. Players with specifically weaker hardware should see improved performance inside dungeons!

Additional Changes

Removed enemy hit console log (that was placeholder, sorry.) We’ve added credits! You’ll find a new building in town to view them. Fixed Vampire Hunter missing weapons. Fixed bug with dynamic weather system (thanks Eastly) Removed 999999 Gem purchase price on Chests. Updated Level Up pop up

Stats (for math nerds) about the Magic Snare Scroll:

The magic snare scroll now grants 5 mana per enemy hit, and can pierce 5 enemies by default.

Because of this, we removed the piercing modifier which it previously has.

Modifier Changelist:

Poison (Added) Piercing (Removed) Slow Cripple Root Knockback Cooldown Reduction

Thank You!

Thank you for helping us make Dungeon Rampage the best game that it can be. We hope you enjoy the changes and we truly couldn’t do it without you 🥰