31 October 2025 Build 20627807 Edited 31 October 2025 – 21:50:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Improved Overdrive Powercell tutorial

  • Reduced Reactive Armor on 133 and 134 Capital

  • Fixed .0 on reinforce saves

  • Fixed old EOC notice still showing up

  • Fixed Cruiser Single Tank mod to be correct in galaxies and UT

  • Fixed hangar targeting issue when right clicking health bar

  • (Mobile) Fixed Halloween skin to show up when you unlock it

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471101
Linux Depot 2471102
Windows 32-bit Depot 2471103
