Improved Overdrive Powercell tutorial
Reduced Reactive Armor on 133 and 134 Capital
Fixed .0 on reinforce saves
Fixed old EOC notice still showing up
Fixed Cruiser Single Tank mod to be correct in galaxies and UT
Fixed hangar targeting issue when right clicking health bar
(Mobile) Fixed Halloween skin to show up when you unlock it
Version 0.71.0.1
