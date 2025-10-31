 Skip to content
31 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

Here's a quick bug fix release (v0.48.02) to fix the following issues:

  • Fixed boss skip bug where you play a daily challenge while a boss is active
  • Bosses that were previously skipped will now appear when there is no current boss or new game unlocked
  • Fixed memory leaks while in the HUB area
  • Anti Virus game now can collect gems during the gem event
  • Improved collision detection of Toy Climber
  • Added score when jumping over enemies in Toy Climber, added new SFX
  • Optimized Boost Master game switching speed
  • Timer display fixed in speed run modes in end game and the main menu
  • Other misc fixes


Plus I want to also say thank you all for your support, kind messages, as well as playing the game!

