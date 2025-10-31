Here's a quick bug fix release (v0.48.02) to fix the following issues:
- Fixed boss skip bug where you play a daily challenge while a boss is active
- Bosses that were previously skipped will now appear when there is no current boss or new game unlocked
- Fixed memory leaks while in the HUB area
- Anti Virus game now can collect gems during the gem event
- Improved collision detection of Toy Climber
- Added score when jumping over enemies in Toy Climber, added new SFX
- Optimized Boost Master game switching speed
- Timer display fixed in speed run modes in end game and the main menu
- Other misc fixes
Plus I want to also say thank you all for your support, kind messages, as well as playing the game!
Changed files in this update