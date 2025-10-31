Fixed boss skip bug where you play a daily challenge while a boss is active



Bosses that were previously skipped will now appear when there is no current boss or new game unlocked



Fixed memory leaks while in the HUB area



Anti Virus game now can collect gems during the gem event



Improved collision detection of Toy Climber



Added score when jumping over enemies in Toy Climber, added new SFX



Optimized Boost Master game switching speed



Timer display fixed in speed run modes in end game and the main menu



Other misc fixes



Hey everyone!Here's a quick bug fix release (v0.48.02) to fix the following issues:Plus I want to also say thank you all for your support, kind messages, as well as playing the game!