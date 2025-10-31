 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20627756 Edited 31 October 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Happy Halloween!
  • Added internal cursor support
  • Camera now bound and limited. Can only zoom out so far, and no longer goes through terrain or too high, as well as only being able to look horizontal and down (not flip over)
  • Multi-monitor support along with on the fly change from full screen, to windowed and borderless.
  • Orbital Strike pointer updated to have proper mesh and shader.
  • For Debugging, Ship Info Pop Up shows what the ship is thinking. (ie. Action Won)
  • Better ShipAI so they shoudn't go wondering off, and do what they are supposed to.
  • Known issue: File selector has ghosting cursor outside of window (WIP, will be fixed next release)
  • Various other Fixes

