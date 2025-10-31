 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 Path of Exile New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20627676 Edited 31 October 2025 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- just getting the wheel skid vfx working again after dropping down to the compatibility renderer
- will continue fixing broken textures to get things back to normal, just doing lots of updates as they go

Thanks for your patience

Changed files in this update

Depot 3554521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link