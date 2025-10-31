Happy Halloween everyone!

This patch adds narration done by myself for the starting storyline text within the rpg. I know my wife hates to read long text strings and I understand, so I made time to do some recordings. I hope you enjoy the changes. That's me playing the keyboard for the background music in the narrations as well! I am still learning, but I have learned so much building this game and continue to challenge myself. I still have plans on building a sequel, but I still love this game and plan on making future improvements when needed. This patch also fixed multiple infinite money loops that my wife found and kept exploiting to gear her self out in the shops, several dialogs, and I lowered the cooldown on "Enduring Blade" ability in the starting zone used by young Erica from 30 turns to 7 turns in order to speed up the training zone/story at the start. Thanks once again for your interest and support! Game on!

- Dev/Eric