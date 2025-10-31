 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20627648 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small bugfix:

- Added better audio for the knife.
- Improved lighting for the first secret map.
- A couple other very minor.

More fixes will come in the next week, among update to German translation review and new Turkish language!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3445501
