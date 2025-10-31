I recently added two minor updates to pipkin which fixed some bugs / quality of life issues that some users were reporting, here are the patch notes:

Added a money counter to the main menu (you no longer need to be shopping to check your money)

Fixed a bug that was causing the post-battle Xp screen to load abnormally long for some users (thank you to the one reviewer for updating your review and letting me know these changes worked for you!)

Fixed a minor pathing issue, letting you walk on areas you weren't supposed to

Updated hex's library riddle, riddle answers are not case-sensitive as they used to be

Pipkin is my first game and I'm aware it isn't perfect. But I'm trying to update things where I can and improve upon it. I probably won't be making updates for every minor problem I fix, but I will be looking into others as well.



I'd also like to give a quick thanks to everyone who enjoyed the game, launching a game after years of work has been stressful, and seeing even a few people enjoy it has been very motivating, I really appreciate you all!