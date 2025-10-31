Adjust effect descriptions for Dualwielder for better clarity.

Improve debuff sound effects.

Clicking on an empty space de-selects all units.

Adjust font for better clarity.

Adjust wording for Mage's effect for better clarity.

Reduced amount of duplicates required to unlock playable units from 5 to 4.

Renamed some menu options to avoid confusion.

Fixed some blemishes on the Souleater sprite.

Added paralyze vfx.

Added visual indicators on Dualwielder's blades that reflect of how many times he's attacked.