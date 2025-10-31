 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20627602 Edited 31 October 2025 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Adjust effect descriptions for Dualwielder for better clarity.

  • Improve debuff sound effects.

  • Clicking on an empty space de-selects all units.

  • Adjust font for better clarity.

  • Adjust wording for Mage's effect for better clarity.

  • Reduced amount of duplicates required to unlock playable units from 5 to 4.

  • Renamed some menu options to avoid confusion.

  • Fixed some blemishes on the Souleater sprite.

  • Added paralyze vfx.

  • Added visual indicators on Dualwielder's blades that reflect of how many times he's attacked.

  • Adjusted position of the arrow shot by Crossbowmen to better fit his attacking position.

