Come, confused little road users, you want not the overpriced carnival family haunted house ride this All Hallows Eve! 'Tis much more frightening (and cheaper tbh) to take a short drive to us, instead, where terror and dark secrets await, barely cloistered within ...

GRAMMA'S HOUSE

Along with new content and a carful of fixes, this update brings our first post-launch level, An Evening at Gramma's, our bone-chilling take on the classic roadside attractions of yore. Ghosts and ghouls and weird stuff that will make you go "huh?" lurk within! Drive on up and see for yourself IF YOU DARE.

We are still working on the other upcoming neat secret stuff in the GhostJam game dev lab on wheels, but for now, an overview of what's included in today's terrifying update.

New content:

New level , An Evening at Gramma's, available to everyone no matter how far through the story they are

New car cosmetics to unlock for the new level

New driver skin : Grampula

New driver skin : Grandwitch

New passenger skin : Bonesy

Passenger directional callouts (up/down/left/right/stop) now change based on character. Monday (Goth Girl)'s voice is pitched up, Buggs (Big Boy)'s voice is pitched down, and Bonesy's voice is clattering bones and xylophone hits.

Accessibility improvements:

Improved center interact to make it more reliable

The rocket button now blinks when ready, and beeps angrily before it explodes you

The poo room's flood wheel in level 3 was a bit hard to see, so we now draw a little more attention to it

Cosmetic car pickup items in all levels will now play their twinkle sound and display their VFX properly to make them a bit easier to find (and now correctly play their pickup SFX)

Enabled forward shading for faster rendering and better performance

Optimized shaders to be kinder to more hardware

Optimized transparency pass so that e.g. looking through a bunch of transparent materials at once doesn't punish your GPU as much

Fixed localization for some languages that were unable to be selected

Center interact vs normal interaction.

Fixes:

Added another lighter literally taped to the cannon at the end of Level 5 to make it less frustrating to light the fuse if yours is stuck under a seat or something

Another fix for the dang CCTV machine in Level 6 (please work)

Balanced various SFX throughout the game, banged fists on top of various other SFX so that it actually plays

Fixed the crosshair when pumping gas in level 6

Added desperate food-wrapper-unwrapping SFX to food order on level 2

Fixed some collisions on the cute alien murdering puzzle on level 7

Found your mouse pointer! It was getting lost on the mission complete screen

Fixed some speed bumps that were too brutal, too metal, too hardcore for a sweet little game like this

Fixed the fire grate kill cam which would sometimes give you the awe-inspiring, astonishing view of the inside of a rock

Additionally shrunk the bounds of the fire grate since it was incinerating your car and everyone in it from a smidge too far away

Spacebar now removes an item when ordering your wonderful healthy meal in level 2

The Device doesn't beepbeepbeepbeepbeebeEEBEEBEEBEEBEEEEEEEEEEEEP at you when dropped any more

Game audio now ducks when you complete a mission so you don't get sensory overload from ALL THE SOUNDS playing

Speaking of the complete screen! It now animates your stats a bit faster without mashing the spacebar or furious clicking, and correctly plays SFX while it does

Resolved an issue with passenger-perspective fire not being removed when the passenger's fire is extinguished

Moved a bunch of the crud at the motel on level 6 that was incorrectly blocking off some routes through and making others unintentionally difficult

The leaderboards now display the first 100 entries instead of the first 10

Pick you up when it's time for the next one.