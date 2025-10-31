treating The Mossbacks terribly.

Known Issues Russian language has not been updated past Fern/Rhode in Animus.



English is the only language past the Mossbacks.



New Content Sheldon is now accessible in The Clash.



Sheldon now has multiple routes in The Clash as detailed below.



We abandoned the Mossbacks.



-> We followed Shelly.



-> We followed Sheldon.



We didn't abandon the Mossbacks.



-> Stroll Darkness was at maximum.



-> Stroll Darkness was at more than none but not maximum.



-> We had no Stroll Darkness.



--> We had the stroll with Shelly.



--> We had the stroll with Sheldon.



Bug Reporting Please report any issues on our official Discord at https://discord.gg/piratesoftware



There is a channel called #heartbound-ticket where you can report stuff!



Include a screenshot, it makes things much easier to fix!



Upcoming Content The Picnic is next up and contains a scene with Sheldon, Shelly, and Ramul.



This will require you to treat either of them well during their strolls.



It will lead into The Clash and allow for alternate routes through it.



This is the last environment that needs to be completed for Animus.



