31 October 2025 Build 20627569 Edited 31 October 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Another quick update to the beta. The changes include:

Online

  • Yuugi and Suika are now available to try out.

Characters

Suika

Desperation

  • Destroying the mist manually will now disperse items from the center of the player's side.

Changed depots in onlinebeta branch

View more data in app history for build 20627569
Windows Depot 3428331
