OI YOU'Z GITS!

This isn't the spookiest of Halloween updates, but it's certainly an Orky one - Or is it? We're fixing things, not breaking them...

Alright, some big stability updates first:

Fixed an issue with vehicle explosions causing crazy forces and lagging the entire server

Improved overall stability and fixed crashing associated with some maps. Hopefully this helps disband the fatal error gang for good ːsteamthumbsupː

Fixed a crash for systems using an Intel Arc GPU

Some performance improvements to various maps

Some extra things in this update:

Added a fade function to vehicles so when the camera gets close to it, they don't block the entire view. This is mostly a change to help players aim at Deffkoptas flying around/above them

Added updated main menu buttons in preparation for the HUGE upcoming level editor update

Fixed issue with Stompa desyncing in Scrap In Da Yard

Deffkopta kits now show in the UI even if not unlocked yet

Hid some unused Ork animations in Kustomize

Some audio optimizations

Steam Deck

We're still figuring out what went wrong here that's causing extreme performance issues, but we think we have a lead on what's happening and can pinpoint the game update that started the issues. Hoping to have a fix soon, apologies for the wait.

DEFFKOPTA 🚁

Most people have been loving piloting this little guy and wreaking havoc from the skies - but some of you gits haven't enjoyed being on the receiving end of the Deffkopta's aerial wrath. Thank you everyone for all the feedback and meta discussion, it's been very fun to read!

We've made some changes that we hope will be received well, with the Deffkopta still being a formidable opponent, but less frustrating to fight against:

The Deffkopta now has two primary weapon options: Kopta Rokkits and Kopta Drop Rokkits . The Drop Rokkits are the ability you've already experienced. To sum up the difference, the Kopta Rokkits are a shorter range, easier to hit weapon that has a bit of bonus damage when used at the limit of its range. The Drop Rokkits can be fired much further, but are more difficult to hit and don't have access to the bonus damage.

Drop Rokkit damage reduced to 11 (from 14)

Kopta Rokkits (the new default weapon) deal 9 damage in close range, and 14 damage when hitting targets over 50m away. Missile and trail VFX change to show rokkit instability (meaning higher damage) after flying 50 meters. 14 damage is the original missile damage value, which you now only have access to at a distance. We found that Deffkoptas hovering directly over your head was not that fun to fight, so we've added an incentive to adopt more of a hit and run playstyle: use your bomb and melee coooldowns, and then retreat to a short distance away to get max damage from your rokkits.

Kopta Rokkit explodes after 100m (compared to Drop Rokkit 200m)

Kopta Rokkit impact radius is 8 (compared to Drop Rokkit 6), and proximity fuse radius is 6 compared to Drop Rokkit 4)

Projectile spread/inaccuracy removed from all Deffkopta Rokkits.

Increased hit box size slightly, extended it downwards to help with vehicle-on-vehicle body blocking (ie. bomb defense)

The Spinning Blades ability now has less ability to change momentum when turning

Spinning Blades cooldown increased to 7 seconds (from 5)

Shows the correct health value in the help screen (100, not 110)

Kopta weight reduced to 4k (from 5k) This makes the Deffkopta take more knockback from weapons, and jump higher from its own bomb knockback.

OTHER VEHICLES

Scrapjet Combat Rokkit damage reverted to 25 (from 30)

So yeah, this is the first round of DK changes after reading everyone's initial feedback. Our goal is to keep what makes the Deffkopta fun while also improving the experience of fighting against it, and also to simplify things overall but add a bit of complexity for those who want it.

Since you've played the Deffkopta a certain way already, it will feel a bit different at first. Please give these changes a bit of time to sink in, and we look forward to reading everyone's thoughts and opinions on the update.

WOT'Z COMIN'

A reminder that the next big update includes the LEVEL EDITOR (with online workshop support) and a ton of wacky custom maps ready to play.

It will be the biggest, most game-changing update the game has ever seen and we are very excited to watch the community adopt the tools and have a ton of fun making their own maps.

WORKSHOP

The WORKSHOP will have a rating system and we'll highlight player creations in the main menu of the game, too.

Some players will be able to access the level editor ahead of launch to put their creations on the workshop in advance - more details on this in a future post.

Really pumped for this, it's a huge feature for the game and we don't think our players truly understand yet how much it elevates the game :)

Thanks for playin' our Orky game

As always, we appreciate our players and their dedication to Speed Freeks. We're actively trying to get new players in as it's more fun with other gits. Hope to see you ingame!