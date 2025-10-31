UNDER WALLS - PATCH NOTES v0.0.57
Release: October 31, 2025
Special Event 🎃 HALLOWEEN: BLACKOUT 👻
From October 31 to November 7 — Update available at 9:00 PM!
The Halloween spirit takes over Under Walls with the limited-time event BLACKOUT!
Throughout the event, ghost pumpkins will appear randomly in the levels.
Catch them before they vanish to earn this year’s exclusive Halloween reward 🎁
⚠️ Each player must collect 5 pumpkins to unlock their reward.
The reward is not shared — everyone has to earn it individually!
And that’s not all…
➡️ The first emotes are here! Use the V key to express yourself — or scare others 👀
➡️ Some surprises remain hidden in the shadows. Will you uncover what BLACKOUT truly hides? 💀
Improvements & Fixes
Game session filtering
Players can now filter and view ongoing sessions directly from the lobby.
Steam avatar on death list
Steam profile pictures are now displayed next to the names of deceased players.
Interface rework in progress
Several UI elements have been redesigned for better consistency and clarity. The overhaul is still ongoing.
Minor bug fixes
Various small issues have been addressed to improve overall game stability.
Changed files in this update