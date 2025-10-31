UNDER WALLS - PATCH NOTES v0.0.57

Release: October 31, 2025

Special Event 🎃 HALLOWEEN: BLACKOUT 👻

From October 31 to November 7 — Update available at 9:00 PM!

The Halloween spirit takes over Under Walls with the limited-time event BLACKOUT!

Throughout the event, ghost pumpkins will appear randomly in the levels.

Catch them before they vanish to earn this year’s exclusive Halloween reward 🎁

⚠️ Each player must collect 5 pumpkins to unlock their reward.

The reward is not shared — everyone has to earn it individually!

And that’s not all…

➡️ The first emotes are here! Use the V key to express yourself — or scare others 👀

➡️ Some surprises remain hidden in the shadows. Will you uncover what BLACKOUT truly hides? 💀

Improvements & Fixes