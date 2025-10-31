 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20627501 Edited 31 October 2025 – 20:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UNDER WALLS - PATCH NOTES v0.0.57
Release: October 31, 2025

Special Event 🎃 HALLOWEEN: BLACKOUT 👻

From October 31 to November 7 — Update available at 9:00 PM!

The Halloween spirit takes over Under Walls with the limited-time event BLACKOUT!
Throughout the event, ghost pumpkins will appear randomly in the levels.
Catch them before they vanish to earn this year’s exclusive Halloween reward 🎁

⚠️ Each player must collect 5 pumpkins to unlock their reward.
The reward is not shared — everyone has to earn it individually!

And that’s not all…
➡️ The first emotes are here! Use the V key to express yourself — or scare others 👀
➡️ Some surprises remain hidden in the shadows. Will you uncover what BLACKOUT truly hides? 💀

Improvements & Fixes

  • Game session filtering
    Players can now filter and view ongoing sessions directly from the lobby.

  • Steam avatar on death list
    Steam profile pictures are now displayed next to the names of deceased players.

  • Interface rework in progress
    Several UI elements have been redesigned for better consistency and clarity. The overhaul is still ongoing.

  • Minor bug fixes
    Various small issues have been addressed to improve overall game stability.

