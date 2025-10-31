 Skip to content
31 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

🎃 Spooky Season Update - Halloween Patch Notes 👻

A haunted breeze is in the air, and we've got a chilling new update just in time for Halloween! Check out what's new in this seasonal patch:

💦 New Pressure Washer Tool Added!

Scrub away stubborn stains with a brand-new, high-pressure cleaning tool.

🧹🕸 Halloween-Themed Tools

Special spooky gear and festive equipment are now available to match the eerie vibe!

🏚🌕 New Halloween Scene Unlocked

Explore a creepy, decorated scene filled with pumpkins, skeletons, and chaos. Clean up after some truly mischievous tricksters!

🎥🚫 Motion Sickness Improvements

We've made camera and movement adjustments to reduce motion-related discomfort.

🐞🛠 Bug Fixes

Various UI and gameplay issues have been resolved to improve your overall experience.

📝 Language Fixes

Localization has been improved for a more accurate and immersive experience across multiple languages.

Changed files in this update

