🎃 Spooky Season Update - Halloween Patch Notes 👻
A haunted breeze is in the air, and we've got a chilling new update just in time for Halloween! Check out what's new in this seasonal patch:
💦 New Pressure Washer Tool Added!
Scrub away stubborn stains with a brand-new, high-pressure cleaning tool.
🧹🕸 Halloween-Themed Tools
Special spooky gear and festive equipment are now available to match the eerie vibe!
🏚🌕 New Halloween Scene Unlocked
Explore a creepy, decorated scene filled with pumpkins, skeletons, and chaos. Clean up after some truly mischievous tricksters!
🎥🚫 Motion Sickness Improvements
We've made camera and movement adjustments to reduce motion-related discomfort.
🐞🛠 Bug Fixes
Various UI and gameplay issues have been resolved to improve your overall experience.
📝 Language Fixes
Localization has been improved for a more accurate and immersive experience across multiple languages.
Changed files in this update