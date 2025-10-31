Happy Halloween! The sun is getting low, and soon little monsters will roam the streets, looking to pilfer as much candy as they can.



Speaking of little monsters...



Visit the Tiny Shade Garden

What's this? A strange shadow creature? Shades are playful little spirits with not much in the way of brains, but they're cute and friendly enough that we're sure you'll be fine caring for one. Time in the garden passes in real time, so pop in on occasion and feed it a bean or two if you can. They're pretty hardy, so no worries if they need to fend for themselves for a bit. Though, if you do raise it carefully, it might be able to help you out with some things in the near future...

Check it out from the new Garden button in the Mode Select menu.

New Tricks and Treats

Here's our trick for Halloween - it's all Cookie Jar levels this time around! There's 5 additional slightly spookier-than-usual waiting for you in the Pumpkin Pail. Plus, the amount of Dough earned for your score has been bumped up significantly, as a treat.

Other Changes

3 new Hats and 3 new Hairstyles have been added.

Certain animations now have procedural physics effects. Don't shake your Shade too hard, please.

Hats and Hairstyles that have not been unlocked yet have a slightly higher chance of being pulled.

Several menus have received just a little bit more polish in some areas.

Performance and Loading time improvements. You know, the usual.

Internal stuff to make mods more stable and flexible. Not enough to bring it out of Beta, of course, but we're getting there.

And that concludes tonight's meeting. Happy Hauntings everyone.